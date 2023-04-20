'Vile, evil and disgusting': Pensacola man sentenced to life for raping children for years

Escambia Circuit Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced a Pensacola man to life in prison after he was found guilty of regularly raping three children over a six-year period.

Kinsey levied the life sentence on 65-year-old James Randall Moehle after a jury found him guilty Jan. 12 on six counts of custodian sexual battery of a victim between 12 and 18 years old and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years old. The abuse occurred between 2008 and 2014.

"A victim and survivor of child abuse will never be the same after their traumatic experience, and this defendant should never be allowed to carry on with his life like normal," said Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmore. "We are here for his punishment, and that is why the state is asking the court to designate him a sexual predator ... and sentence the defendant to life in state prison."

During the sentencing hearing, all three victims, who the News Journal will not name to keep their identities anonymous, chose to make a statement to the court, describing what Moehle's "disgusting" actions have caused in their lives.

"Daily tasks, such as taking a shower, have become monument tasks for me because of the countless times (Moehle) would sneak into the bathroom while I was in the shower," the first victim told the court. "I struggle to live a normal life, because I have no concept of what a normal life is."

The second victim told the court about her diagnosed childhood post traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety due to Moehle's actions.

"(Moehle) has done evil and horrible things," the second victim said. "It is my hope that he remain in prison so he can never again hurt anyone the way he hurt me."

The final victim told the court that the whole situation has kept her speechless while "trying to express this pain and trauma."

"The horrors that ... I endured can only be described as vile, evil and disgusting," the third victim told the court. "(Moehle) is a sick and twisted man who has no concern or remorse for the severe trauma and abuse he inflicted on (us), and I have no doubt he would continue to ruin more lives without a second thought given the chance."

One of Moehle's attorneys, Barry Beroset, told the court that Moehle's wife maintains his innocence and that it's "incredible" that no one else in the house saw or heard what happened.

"When you look at the evidence in this case and what we tried to present is that the allegations occurred so many times, hundreds if not thousands of times, but not one person saw it," Beroset told the court. "I think that's incredible."

The statutory minimum sentence Kinsey could have given was 421.5 months, or just over 35 years, in state prison, but she decided to levy the maximum. Moehle will also be designated as a sexual predator.

