‘Vile posting.’ Corrections officer mocked Buffalo shooting online, NY officials say

A New York corrections officer accused of making a “vile” post on Facebook about the deadly mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket has been suspended without pay, officials said.

The officer shared a meme on Facebook that mocked the shooting and wrote “Too soon? This should weed out some FB (Facebook) friends,” according to screenshots of the post shared online.

A gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo on May 14 in what authorities have called a racially-motivated attack. Most of the victims were Black.

The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision suspended the officer without pay and is “seeking termination,” according to a statement from the agency on May 17. The agency also said it was working with the Civil Rights Task Force to pursue possible criminal charges and launched an internal investigation into any other staff members who may have engaged with the post.

“The comments made by this correction officer are in violation of multiple Department rules and will not be tolerated,” the statement says. “This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the Department.”

The Democrat & Chronicle reported the officer worked at Attica Correctional Facility in Attica, New York, about 40 miles east of Buffalo.





Facebook users circulated the post on the social media platform and encouraged members of the public to report the officer to the corrections department.

