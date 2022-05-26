Vilifying Republicans over gun laws is a complete waste of time

The impassioned speech given by Sen. Chris Murphy on the floor of the U.S. Senate has gone viral. He made it after news broke that an 18-year-old gunman had barricaded himself in a Texas classroom and killed at least 19 children and their two teachers.

It is a really good speech.

Accurate.

Heartfelt.

Deeply emotional.

And, as Murphy had to know … dishonest.

At least in part.

Questions with answers Murphy knew

“What are we doing?” Murphy asks. “Why are we here?”

He says to his colleagues, “Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate … if your answer is as the slaughter increases, as our kids run for their lives – we do nothing? … Why are you here, if not to solve a problem as existential as this?”

They sound like actual questions, but they are not. At least as far as someone like Murphy is concerned.

He was a representative from a district that included Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a young gunman murdered 20 children between 6 and 7 years old, along with six adult staff members in 2012.

No firearms legislation was passed after that. Not even a simple requirement like universal background checks for all sales. And nothing to do with assault weapons or extended magazines. Nothing.

And Murphy knows why.

Protect children or the firearms industry?

He asks his colleagues, “Why are you here, if not to solve a problem as existential as this?”

He knows the answer.

His colleagues are not in the U.S. Senate to solve existential problems. They are not there to protect children. They are there to protect the interests of the gun lobby.

That, in part, is what got them there.

Not the interests of children, but the interests of gun manufacturers and all of the industries that are ancillary to them.

How?

Money.

Victims don't get politicians elected. Money does

The victims of firearms violence do not get politicians elected.

The National Rifle Association and the weapons industry get them elected.

With money.

It isn’t some heartfelt belief in the sanctity of the Second Amendment that prevents elected members of Congress from passing any form of common sense gun safety legislation.

It is money.

It is politicians who seek and receive big campaign bucks for which they protect the firearms industry from the interests of potential and actual gun violence victims.

And for the most part, that money goes to Republicans.

Want proof? Check the NRA's invitation list

Murphy is a Democrat.

Another Democrat, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, succinctly described his GOP colleagues this way, “I don’t know when their morality says to them, ‘maybe we should actually do something instead of doing the bidding of the gun lobby’.”

Brown, too, knows the answer to his own question.

Firearms legislation meant to curb this kind of violence and save some lives will only happen when all that money being pumped into the GOP’s coffers stops translating into enough votes to keep Republicans in office.

The most overused cliches are sometimes the truest, and none is more true than the one that goes: Money talks, BS walks.

How do we know for sure?

Well, just look who was invited to speak at the National Rifle Annual convention in Houston this weekend.

At the top of the bill is former President Donald Trump.

And, joining him in what the NRA called “a celebration of Second Amendment Rights” are Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Dan Crenshaw and a number of other elected officials.

Guess which party they’re from?

(Another question for which you already know the answer.)

