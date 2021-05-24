Villa Park police fatally shoot woman armed with pellet gun
Villa Park police shot and killed a woman early Monday while responding to a report of someone with a gun, the department said.
Villa Park police shot and killed a woman early Monday while responding to a report of someone with a gun, the department said.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Housing announced $79.8 million in housing rental assistance.
Kailey Love, 18, died after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Kansas City.
“The Millennial generation in particular, seems committed to living without God, without the Bible, and without Christian churches as foundations in either their personal life or within American society.”
The Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL) recently retired its 1994 Toyota Previa. Donated by Toyota US, the trusty minivan has served the LAPL for more than two and a half decades. Replacing the outgoing Previa is the new Toyota Sienna. The vehicle was donated by the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association (TDA) and will be used to support community outreach, outdoor programming, and delivery of materials to and from its 73 libraries throughout Los Angeles. Youth Services Department, Engagement and Learning Division Principal Libraria Madeline J. Bryant said, “Our 1994 Previa served our community well and we logged thousands of miles traveling to and from our neighborhood libraries over the past 26 years. The new Sienna represents an exciting next chapter for the library and we’re grateful to have a safe, fuel-efficient vehicle that will help us expand our services to reach even more Angeleños.” By the looks of it, the LAPL received a 2021 eight-seater Toyota Sienna LE. In the US, the Sienna LE is offered in front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants. Both options are offered with a 2.5-liter with double overhead cam (DOHC), 16-valve, D-4S injection, and dual VVT-i hybrid engine. The hybrid mill is mated to an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT) with sequential shift mode. The Sienna is fitted with a sealed nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) traction battery. Both Sienna models use permanent magnet synchronous motors. The AWD version has two front and one rear while the FWD version uses two front electric motors. Toyota Los Angeles Region GM Shawn Domeracki said, “Toyota is dedicated to driving mobility for all and by making the library accessible to more neighborhoods throughout LA. We’re helping to enrich young lives and foster a sense of imagination. We’re proud to support the Los Angeles Public Library and look forward to seeing how many more communities they’ll be able to impact behind the wheel of their new Sienna.” In the Philippines, Toyota also has some similar initiatives. During the height of the pandemic, Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) donated three Vios units to the city government of Santa Rosa, Laguna. The Vios sedans, which were assembled locally at the Japanese carmaker’s Santa Rosa plant, will serve as service shuttles for Santa Rosa Community Hospital (SRCH) and two health offices of the city government. Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas personally received the three Vios during a turnover ceremony held at the Toyota Santa Rosa City, Laguna dealership. Photos from Toyota Also read: Hyundai, Toyota Donate to Covid-19 Victims TMP continues with 30-vehicle donation pledge Toyota PH, Denso TH donate air purifier equipment to PGH
With 1 in 9 men diagnosed with prostate cancer — the most common cancer for men — urologists are working to develop new treatments, from 3D Tesla MRIs to electrical currents that destroy tumors.
Traffic fines and the added fees can be burdensome, but they're easily avoided if you follow the California Vehicle Code.
The Under Center group breaks down every defensive position group and gets you prepared for what to expect and what you should be looking for this year from the 2021 Bears defense.
Note: Rep. Troy Carter, LA-2, has been omitted because he just assumed office May 11; Letlow, listed above, assumed office April 14; Data: Quorum; Chart: Axios VisualsJust a few months after being sworn into Congress, several freshman members — particularly some in the House — have already sponsored and co-sponsored hundreds of bills and resolutions, according to data from Quorum. By the numbers: Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) has collectively sponsored and co-sponsored the most measures by a wide margin — 287 combined. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) follows with 222, the data show.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) is the most legislatively active freshman in the Senate, having sponsored and co-sponsored 147 measures.Alternately, Reps. Julia Letlow (R-La.) and Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) sponsored and co-sponsored the fewest proposals — 25 each.Unlike most other members who were sworn in in January, Letlow assumed office April 14.Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and John Ossoff (D-Ga.) have the fewest sponsors and co-sponsorships in the Senate, at 31 and 36, respectively.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
At least 149 people were arrested in Southern California's Huntington Beach over the weekend after a birthday party invitation went viral on social media and drew "unruly crowds," according to police. The Huntington Beach Police Department said it began making preparations for the "highly publicized event" earlier in the week after it became aware of a video posted on TikTok inviting people to the city's beach on Saturday evening for a large party, dubbed "Adrian's Kickback." A namesake hashtag has since been viewed more than 265 million times on the social media platform.
Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning
The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’
Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.
Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic
The president will discuss police reform with the Floyd family
The test involves a person blowing into a disposable mouthpiece linked to a breath sampler. It can accurately detect COVID-19 within one minute.
Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year
‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments
Texas lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow residents to carry handguns without a licence, background check, or training – sending the legislation to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to sign. This measure has been long sought out by conservative gun owners, despite previous objections from law enforcement and gun control groups about the risk this new legislation could pose to the public. Mr Abbott has already indicated that he would sign the bill once it reached his desk.
Researchers monitored great white shark population in California between Monterey Bay, the Farallon Islands and Bodega Bay
‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange