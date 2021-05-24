Villa Park police fatally shoot woman armed with pellet gun

Carmudi

The Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL) recently retired its 1994 Toyota Previa. Donated by Toyota US, the trusty minivan has served the LAPL for more than two and a half decades. Replacing the outgoing Previa is the new Toyota Sienna. The vehicle was donated by the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association (TDA) and will be used to support community outreach, outdoor programming, and delivery of materials to and from its 73 libraries throughout Los Angeles. Youth Services Department, Engagement and Learning Division Principal Libraria Madeline J. Bryant said, "Our 1994 Previa served our community well and we logged thousands of miles traveling to and from our neighborhood libraries over the past 26 years. The new Sienna represents an exciting next chapter for the library and we're grateful to have a safe, fuel-efficient vehicle that will help us expand our services to reach even more Angeleños." By the looks of it, the LAPL received a 2021 eight-seater Toyota Sienna LE. In the US, the Sienna LE is offered in front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) variants. Both options are offered with a 2.5-liter with double overhead cam (DOHC), 16-valve, D-4S injection, and dual VVT-i hybrid engine. The hybrid mill is mated to an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT) with sequential shift mode. The Sienna is fitted with a sealed nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) traction battery. Both Sienna models use permanent magnet synchronous motors. The AWD version has two front and one rear while the FWD version uses two front electric motors. Toyota Los Angeles Region GM Shawn Domeracki said, "Toyota is dedicated to driving mobility for all and by making the library accessible to more neighborhoods throughout LA. We're helping to enrich young lives and foster a sense of imagination. We're proud to support the Los Angeles Public Library and look forward to seeing how many more communities they'll be able to impact behind the wheel of their new Sienna." In the Philippines, Toyota also has some similar initiatives. During the height of the pandemic, Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) donated three Vios units to the city government of Santa Rosa, Laguna. The Vios sedans, which were assembled locally at the Japanese carmaker's Santa Rosa plant, will serve as service shuttles for Santa Rosa Community Hospital (SRCH) and two health offices of the city government. Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas personally received the three Vios during a turnover ceremony held at the Toyota Santa Rosa City, Laguna dealership.