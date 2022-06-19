Village Apartments construction worker arraigned on larceny charge

Jun. 19—BELLAIRE — A construction worker on an apartment complex rehab project was arraigned on a larceny charge after court documents claimed a resident's cellphone went missing while the worker was reportedly in and around the resident's apartment.

Deborah Ann Wright, 63, of Verona, Pennsylvania, was arraigned in 86th District Court on Tuesday on a single felony charge of larceny from a building, court records show.

Acme Attorney Kelli Claxton, who appeared at the arraignment on behalf of Wright, did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.

The rehab project is being run by Okemos-based Oakwood Construction, which was hired last year by PK Companies, also of Okemos, longtime owner of Village Apartments.

Oakwood was tasked last year with rehabbing the low-income apartments on Birch Street, built in 1980.

A felony complaint issued by the Antrim County Prosecutor's Office states the cellphone Wright is accused of stealing belonged to Village Apartment resident Mary Pecar.

Pecar, who declined comment citing the ongoing nature of the case, has lived in the apartment complex for more than a decade, as previously reported.

Some residents referred to Pecar as their "squeaky wheel," after she helped communicate their complaints to management about work crews entering residents' apartments — sometimes without knocking — unattended piles of construction debris with nails and broken glass, burst pipes and shoddy workmanship, among other problems.

Tuesday's court action in front of Magistrate Norene Kastys is the latest in a list of worries and difficulties faced by residents and their families, some of whom have repeatedly said they feel harassed and economically discriminated against.

"It's low-income housing and it is just sickening that this is going on for people that normally don't have a voice," Pepper Bromelmeier said of what she called management's disregard of residents' living conditions.

Bromelmeier's son is a resident of the complex, previously received Section 8 housing assistance and spent months living with his parents after the stress became unbearable, she said.

Dylan Bromelmeier, 26, said workers unplugged his freezer, leaving its contents to spoil, damaged his television set and changed move-out dates, all without telling him.

When Bromelmeier moved back in June 1, his under-sink kitchen cabinets flooded, leaking into the ceiling of the apartment below, after new plumbing was left unconnected, he said.

"Honestly, it doesn't feel good on all the stuff they delayed, damaged or didn't tell us about," Bromelmeier said. "They don't really listen. It's pretty much just throwing it all under the rug, so to speak."

Residents were moved out of their apartments beginning in September 2021, in a staggered schedule which, according to information provided to residents, was intended to allow construction crews time to complete a lions' share of the work before residents moved back in.

Instead, months later the $2 million project — financed with federal tax credits and bond-financed mortgages administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority — remains unfinished.

Residents previously reported at least one building was temporarily "red-tagged" — deemed unsafe by inspectors — and information available online shows the electrical permit for the project was applied for Oct. 26 and issued Nov. 1, weeks after work began.

Neither Maria Powell, PK Companies spokesperson; Mystical Calo, manager of Village Apartments; nor officials with Oakwood Construction returned calls seeking comment.

Wright is not the first person working at the apartment complex to be arraigned on criminal charges, records show.

In February, a woman previously employed by PK Companies as on-site apartment complex manager was sentenced to four months in jail after she pleaded guilty to a single count of obstruction of justice.

The former manager admitted to investigators she used her pass key to access an apartment, where she found a resident dead of a drug overdose, then flushed heroin down the toilet and stole marijuana before calling law enforcement.

A plea agreement with the prosecutor's office states she was required to cooperate with law enforcement on what Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter previously told the court is an ongoing investigation.

Rossiter did not return a call requesting comment Tuesday.

Court records show Magistrate Kastys continued Wright's $5,000 personal recognizant bond Tuesday, though as a condition of that bond she must stay at least 100 feet away from Pecar and the building Pecar lives in.

There are four buildings in the complex, located within close proximity to one another and to the complex's office, parking lots and mailbox, and on Tuesday, work was ongoing.

A preliminary exam is scheduled July 6 in 86th District Court, records show.