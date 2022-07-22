Village Apartments larceny case bound over to circuit court

Jul. 22—BELLAIRE — A felony larceny case against a 63-year-old construction worker was bound over to circuit court.

Deborah Ann Wright was accused earlier this year of stealing a cellphone belonging to a tenant at Village Apartments, where Wright was working on a rehab project.

In a probable cause hearing Wednesday, 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney bound the case against Wright over to 13th Circuit Court, where it could eventually make its way to a trial. Cooney's decision came after more than an hour of testimony from defendant Deborah Ann Wright and witness Mary Pecar, who in April reported her cellphone stolen.

"Were there facts that show that perhaps this was just accidental? Yes," Cooney said. "I will say that I found the defendant's testimony as well as the complainant's to be credible. Both witnesses appeared to be attempting to tell the truth. That is a very subjective call. But again, it's one for a trier of fact, not for this court."

Pecar previously said she installed security cameras in her apartment after growing frustrated with construction workers entering her apartment with little or no notice.

Portions of video footage from these security cameras was admitted as evidence and played at the hearing. Jesse Williams, Wright's attorney, noted in court Pecar's phone could be seen in this footage sticking out of Wright's pocket.

Williams said in his closing arguments, this showed Wright picked up the phone accidentally and had no intention of stealing it.

"I'm having a really, really difficult time understanding why we're sitting here in court ... There's no attempt to conceal this phone," Williams said. "The phone is missing for approximately nine minutes in some seconds, and during the entirety of it, it's sticking out of her pocket, at various times lighting up."

He also said there was no attempt to "permanently deprive" Pecar of her phone — a key element to the charge of larceny. Wright returned the phone promptly after Pecar discovered it, and didn't try to keep it, pass it off to a third party, or coerce a reward out of Pecar, Williams said.

But Cooney held that none of those criteria necessarily had to be met to constitute "intent." In some cases, the idea of keeping or selling the item could be fleeting, but still count as intent to deprive.

Williams during cross-examination of Pecar tried to suggest a connection between the accusation and Pecar's dissatisfaction with the work being done in her apartment. He referred to one police video, which was not shown during the hearing, during which Pecar was critical of the results of the job.

But Pecar said that while she was frustrated with the inconvenience and shoddy workmanship evident in the project — renovations which have been ongoing for more than a year— she was thrilled when Wright began work.

"I hugged her when we spoke, because she said, 'I am here to finish your apartment and get this done,'" "I was so excited about her coming that I even posted on Facebook that I'm excited to find out that somebody is finally gonna come in and this is going to come to an end."

Pecar went on to explain when she realized her phone was missing and neither she nor Wright could locate it in her apartment, Pecar used her computer to send her sister a private message: "Phone missing, worker here, please call my phone immediately."

"What happened next," Antrim County Assistant Prosecutor Angela Ferrara-Wilber asked.

"The phone started ringing," Pecar said.

"Where was the phone when it started ringing?"

"In her (Wright's) coat pocket," Pecar said.

At issue is whether this was accidental or intentional, Cooney said.

During the past year a number of tenants reportedly complained about disorganized scheduling and a lack of quality workmanship in the Village Apartments project, which is part of a $19 million effort spread across 10 low-income housing complexes throughout rural areas in Michigan.

The rehab is being financed with federal tax credits and bond-financed mortgages and run by Okemos-based Oakwood Construction, which was hired last year by PK Companies, also of Okemos, longtime owner of Village Apartments.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority administers the financing and last year approved PK Development's application, covering 264 affordable housing apartments from St. Clair County in the south, to Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula, in the north.

In addition to complaints about workmanship, Wright is not the first worker at the complex to face criminal charges in recent months.

A previous complex manager employed by PK Companies, was prosecuted and served jail time for leaving the scene of an overdose death, after prosecutors said she used her pass key to enter a tenant's apartment and disposed of heroin at an overdose scene.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled Aug. 15 in 13th Circuit Court.

Report for America corps member and data journalist William T. Perkins' reporting is made possible by a partnership between the Record-Eagle and Report for America, a journalism service project founded by the nonprofit Ground Truth Project. Generous community support helps fund a local share of the Record-Eagle/RFA partnership. To support RFA reporters in Traverse City, go to www.record-eagle.com/rfa.