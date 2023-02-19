Village clerk in Randolph County accused of stealing from town that she serves

A village clerk has been accused of stealing from the small town she serves in Randolph County.

Tracie E. Behiter, the clerk for the village of Baldwin, was charged this week with theft between $10,000 and $100,000 from a school, place of worship or government, court records show. The charge is a Class 1 felony.

Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters told KFVS 12 that Behiter is accused of spending $60,000 on personal purchases with a village of Baldwin credit card from May 2022 to February 2023.

Baldwin has a population of about 314 people, according to the 2020 Census.

Behiter, 46, of Coulterville, was arrested Monday by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, according to local media reports. She has since been released from custody after posting bond.

The sheriff and Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker could not immediately be reached for further comment on Saturday.

Christopher P. Koeneman, Behiter’s attorney, also could not be reached.