Village of Dryden receives Pro-housing designation; Ithaca's application to follow

State officials announced the certification of New York’s first Pro-Housing Communities on Wednesday as a part of a long-term housing strategy launched by Gov. Kathy Hochul last year in response to the major influx of migrants into New York City and throughout the state.

Hochul’s executive order to increase the housing supply also established the Pro-Housing Community Program, which recognizes, and awards municipalities working to unlock their housing potential and encourage others to follow suit.

Through the program, localities with large housing growth potential, or communities committed to taking important steps to support housing — like streamlining permitting and adopting pro-housing policies — and that have applied and submitted critical housing and zoning data to the state, would receive Pro-housing certification through state offices if selected.

A certification from the state office of Homes and Community Renewal would award a given municipality priority in future housing funding selections made by the state: up to $650 million in state discretionary funding through many state programs, including the Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs.

Some confusion

The village of Dryden reportedly received the designation, according to Ithaca Area Economic Development President, Heather McDaniel, although the statement from Hochul’s office reported that it was the town of Dryden seeking a pro-housing designation.

“This is the first program of this type we have seen in NY State,” McDaniel said in an email Thursday. “The state recognizes that housing development is one of the key ingredients to attracting and retaining companies all over the state. They are trying to be proactive in engaging with municipalities to ensure that policies are in place to support more housing development.”

The city of Ithaca also has an application in the works, and several other nearby municipalities are looking into applying, she said.

Dryden Village.

How a pro-housing designation can help NY communities, alongside other initiatives

“Every little bit helps when it comes to housing,” McDaniel said. “The county has done a needs assessment and a housing snapshot that identifies need at nearly every price point and type of housing here.”

To McDaniel, this is just one piece of the housing puzzle. She said state and federal funding leverages private funding which in turn creates good jobs and could increase Ithaca’s tax base.

Streamlining zoning and the approval processes, water and sewer infrastructure investment, tax credits and other incentives for affordable housing, along with other innovative programs like the County's Community Housing Development Fund together may pave the way for more development.

The fund, established in 2009, helps communities and organizations throughout Tompkins County respond to the housing needs of county residents.

Eligible uses of the fund, according to the county include the cost of land, construction, or any development costs that will reduce the cost of new or newly rehabilitated non-student housing units developed, provided these housing units remain permanently affordable by using a mechanism such as the Community Housing Trust, a program that helps people with modest incomes buy their first homes.

The fund has been used in conjunction with state funds for several projects around Tompkins County in recent years, having awarded up to $360,000 to just under 50 projects since its founding in 2009.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Village of Dryden receives Pro-housing designation