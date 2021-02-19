The Village at Glencliff receives a $270,000 grant for homeless medical respite

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village at Glencliff (TVG) has been awarded a grant for $270,000 to provide medical respite community on the campus of Glencliff United Methodist Church (GUMC) for those experiencing homelessness in Nashville, Tennessee. This award is one of nine national grants provided by the Center for Disease Control Foundation (CDCF) and the National Institute for Medical Respite Care (NIMRC).

The grant funds will be used to support three units, medical equipment, staffing and operational expenses.

The grant includes 2 years of customized technical assistance from the National Healthcare for the Homeless Council's National Institute for Medical Respite Care.

"We are incredibly grateful to CDCF, NIMRC and all of our community supporters for recognizing the importance of compassionate, transformative medical respite care in Nashville," said the Rev. Ingrid McIntyre, executive director of The Village at Glencliff. "Through this grant, we are one of a growing community of organizations making long-term impact in addressing the cycle of healthcare and homelessness. Participation in this national pilot that models collaboration across sectors of housing and healthcare is an honor."

TVG provides a dignified, loving, and hospitable medical respite/bridge housing community of twenty-two micro homes on the five-acre campus of GUMC. This community serves Nashville's most medically-vulnerable citizens experiencing homelessness. By meeting each individual's most basic needs, residents are empowered to focus on healing and permanent supportive housing.

The Village at Glencliff will open Spring 2021.

The Village at Glencliff Contact Executive Director, Rev. Ingrid McIntyre: ingrid@villageatglencliff.org

Original Story: https://nimrc.org/news/grantmaking-partnership-of-cdc-foundation-nimrc-awards-1-6-million-to-programs-in-seven-states-and-washington-d-c/

