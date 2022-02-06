Village Hall Upgrades | Schneider Gets COVID | Starbucks Prices
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Buffalo Grove and beyond.
College Credits: Buffalo Grove Resident Graduates From UW-W
Area students from Buffalo Grove are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Wow House: Located In The Heart Of Buffalo Grove
This beautiful Buffalo Grove-area estate is up for sale.
Village Hall Network Upgrades, Phone Outage Planned For Saturday
The Village said 911 services will not be affected by this project.
Starbucks Prices Rising Again In Buffalo Grove: Here's Why
That latte is about to get a little more expensive due to inflation, increasing labor costs and supply chain issues.
Deer Bonding, Family Snowman And Bluejay In Flight: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
Congressman Brad Schneider Tests Positive for COVID-19
Schneider (D-Deerfield), who tested positive prior to a public event Tuesday night, also got the coronavirus in January 2021.
POLICE REPORTS
Drunken Woman Runs From Cops After Fall Near High School: Blotter
Man Charged With Parental Kidnapping Out Of Missouri: Lake County Sheriff's Blotter
This article originally appeared on the Buffalo Grove Patch