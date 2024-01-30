Village of Hinsdale may restrict short-term rentals of residential properties

The Village of Hinsdale Board of Trustees on Jan. 23 reviewed plans for an ordinance restricting short term rentals of residential homes to require a minimum of 180 days on a lease.

The ordinance, which the board unanimously approved to send to the village’s Plan Commission, would effectively hinder the use of vacation rental services like Airbnb and Vrbo which allow property owners to rent out residential space for shortened periods of time.

Desire for the change was sparked by residential complaints of disruptive tenants; one proponent of the change, Michelle Crowe, spoke in favor of the village’s proposed ordinance, giving an account of living next to a home rented out, calling it a “nuisance” and “unsettling.”

“The garbage piled up in the alley, as it overflowed the guests would use whatever garbage can was nearby,” Crowe said. “We didn’t buy a home next to a hotel, certainly not one without a security staff.”

Speaking in temperate opposition to the village’s plan, life long Hinsdale resident Ashley Hill, urged the village to consider the outlying negative effects going forward.

“Due to life’s unexpected demands it’s something our community needs.” Hill said during Jan. 23’s meeting. “We are not only protecting our historic homes of Hinsdale from demolition, but allowing local families and residents to stay in their town when they are in between closings, home renovations, and emergency repair situations.”

Hinsdale is already one of the most restrictive communities to live in with only 3.7% of properties considered affordable housing by the state.

Alongside neighboring Burr Ridge and Oak Brook, Hinsdale is among 47 other Illinois communities that do not meet the state’s Affordable Housing Planning and Appeals Act passed in 2003.

The act, which carries no penalty for not meeting requirements, was passed to address the shortage of affordably priced homes, defining an affordable home as purchasable by homebuyers making 80% of the regional median household income.

Ultimately if the proposed or a similar ordinance passes the village admittedly has little means of enforcement outside of residents reporting a problem.

“Like most zoning code violations you rely upon [citizens] to come and tell us,” Village President Thomas Cauley said at last week’s meeting. “We don’t have a Hinsdale FBI or something.”