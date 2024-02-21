Village Mall forces out two tenants; city officials say mall not willing to work together

Feb. 21—DANVILLE — Two more tenants are being forced out of the Village Mall, according to City of Danville officials, who also say the mall ownership isn't willing to work with the city in helping revitalize the mall.

The JumpOff! party play space in the former Carson's wing of the Village Mall is being forced to close prior to its lease being up.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said Claire's also is being forced to close in the mall at 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

A Claire's representative, Sarah Gordon, said the store's last day of business is currently scheduled for March 16. There is a nearby Claire's store in Champaign, and Claire's also is available at CVS, Walmart and other retailers, Gordon said.

Williams said not every tenant is being evicted, only some "on the wings where nothing else is happening."

Burlington already announced its closure in February.

A social media post earlier this month by a store manager said the rumor that Joann is closing in the Village Mall isn't true.

"The front facing spaces will stay because they are profitable for them," Williams said.

Williams said the mall owners also lied to the city regarding higher rents for some tenants.

According to business owner Alvarez Dixon, on Feb. 13, The JumpOff! indoor family fun center received a 30-day notice of early termination of its lease with the Danville Village Mall.

As a result, the business founded in 2021 is launching a crowdfunding campaign to help facilitate its forced relocation. The business also will host a Mall Finale event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 15. Admission is $10 for children. Adults are free.

"Our vision for The JumpOff! is still strong," Dixon said. "We are determined to overcome this challenge and continue providing a welcoming and safe environment for families to enjoy quality time together."

He said the crowdfund campaign is necessary to cover the costs associated with acquiring and relocating to a new facility in Vermilion County. It's a move Dixon had been considering for the future, but not this quickly, and certainly not before the end of the lease term in June.

"We have faith that overcoming this challenge will result in getting exactly what we are aiming for," Dixon said.

Despite the mall's decline and other store closures, The JumpOff! has experienced growth and success over the past three years, he said.

For Dixon and his team at The JumpOff!, the forced closure comes at a critical time, as the indoor family fun center enters its busiest months between December and May. Its hosted 300 parties and served 732 children in the past year.

"We had parties scheduled for every weekend in March and a few reservations in April already. Being forced to close like this doesn't just impact our business and employees; this will hit hard for families and children who were looking forward to birthday and family celebrations," Dixon said.

The JumpOff! is committed to continuing to provide a positive experience for youth and families in Vermilion County.

"I've had multiple people ask me about bringing the business to Champaign or Urbana, but I live in Danville and I want to fill that need here," Dixon said. The new facility will offer expanded offerings, including exciting recreation activities that encourage kids and grown-ups to play together.

Danville Ward 6 Alderman Jon Cooper asked about The JumpOff! eviction at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Cooper asked if a mall representative could come before the city council to discuss what's going on with the mall.

Williams said, "good luck with that."

"It's not fair to this guy," Cooper said about Dixon.

Williams agreed that "it's not fair at all," but added the city has no control over leases with a private business.

City officials are trying to work with Dixon to find him a new Danville location.

Williams said the mall owners are incorporated in Texas but not from the states.

He said the city has a problem when owners adversely affect citizens and businesses.

The city was looking to engage a consultant to conduct a study for the best use of the mall, but the city was declined by the mall owners on any efforts to try to help revitalize the mall, Williams said.

"I believe that they want an empty building," Williams said of the Tabani Group owners. "Why or how that's beneficial to them, I don't know."

He said the city can't force private business owners to accept assistance.

"It's ridiculous," he said about The JumpOff! being evicted. Lots of families have been having birthday parties and events there, he said.

It's one of the few businesses bringing in money and people to the mall, he added.

"If you can get them (mall representatives) to come here, I would love to hear them explain to this community why they're treating us this way," Williams said, adding that treating business owners this way also is disrespectful and disheartening.

Ward 1 Alderman Ed Butler asked if the south part of the mall building could be used for residences. It could be used for about anything other than industrial, under zoning, city officials said.

Williams said they've tried to connect the mall with developers for any successful use.

Almost a year ago, Williams at a mayor's candidate election forum said the city has continued to have meetings with the Tabani Group, owners of the mall. He was then happy to report the former Carson's is being divided into three spaces, with one larger space with a letter of intent. The other two smaller spaces are in the works. More office space in the mall also could occur, such as for non-profits.

Nothing came to fruition.

When the Danville Farmers Market was looking to move summer locations to a larger area due to safety issues, there's a non-compete clause with the mall property tenants and County Market didn't want the farmers market on mall parking lot property, according to farmers market manager Susan Franklin. Slumberland, which owns its lot, also had corporate officials decline the farmers market interest.

Danville Area Community College also has been working with the Village Mall on its planned barbering school.

Repeated messages to mall officials have gone unanswered.