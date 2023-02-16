Village of Mamaroneck police warn public about vehicle thefts at car washes

MAMARONECK - Unattended cars were stolen at three car washes earlier this week, two in the village of Mamaroneck and one in the village of Pelham Manor.

Now village of Mamaroneck police are warning the public and car wash businesses to be on the alert for similar thefts. Police believe the three thefts were the work of the same individuals. No arrests have been reported.

According to village police, the first theft happened about 1 p.m. Monday at the Diamond Car Wash on Halstead Avenue in Mamaroneck.

A worker at Diamond Car Wash on Halstead Avenue in Mamaroneck hands a key fab to the owner after it was done Feb. 16, 2023. A car was stolen after a wash at this and other local car washes.

Police said the suspects' vehicle, a four-door blue BMW with a temporary paper registration and black tinted windows, arrived at the car wash. A passenger dressed all in black, with a mask, hood and gloves, got out, and then jumped into and stole a gray BMW X5 which had just been washed and was parked unoccupied.

Patrol officers who saw the vehicle leaving the car wash at a high rate of speed pursued it and attempted to stop it, but the car fled out of their jurisdiction.

Village of Mamaroneck detectives recovered the BMW in Queens Monday evening and returned it to the owner.

Workers at Diamond Car Wash on Halstead Avenue in Mamaroneck dry off a car after it came out of the wash Feb. 16, 2023. A car was stolen after a wash at this and other local car washes.

A similar theft happened at a car wash on Boston Post Road in the village of Pelham Manor at 9 p.m. Monday.

Then, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, another gray BMW was stolen from the Dip In Car Wash on Mamaroneck Avenue in the village of Mamaroneck. As with the first theft, a person got out of another vehicle and fled in the gray BMW at a high rate of speed.

Village of Mamaroneck police are continuing to investigate the two thefts that occurred within their jurisdiction, and they are advising the community to be on the alert when visiting any car wash.

They also have reached out to the managers and owners of local car wash businesses, and have offered the following suggestions to prevent future thefts:

After a car is washed, pull it to a safe location and turn it off. Look for the owner and collect a receipt of payment from him or her. And give the keys to the owner while the car is being dried and detailed.

