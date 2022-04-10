🌱 New Village Medical Clinic Opens + Four Austin ISD 'TOY' Finalists

Happy Monday, people of Austin! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

A severe p.m. t-storm; humid. High: 88 Low: 66.

Here are the top stories today in Austin:

Allandale Clinic, a new Village Medical clinic in Walgreen's, located at 2525 W. Anderson Lane, held their ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, April 5. During the event, tours were given and BBQ from LB's Catering Food Truck was available in the parking lot. The new medical facility "offers comprehensive primary care services with experienced physicians," including "chronic care, specialty care, same-day appointments, virtual visits, diagnostic testing, and other services." For more information visit www.villagemedical.com. (Press Release Desk) Four local teachers were chosen finalists for the Austin ISD Teacher ISD Teacher of the Year (TOY) award on Thursday, April 7. Two of them are elementary teachers at Perez and Ortega elementary schools, and the other two are secondary teachers at Clifton Career Development School and at Lively Middle School. Of these four finalists, two of them will be chosen "Austin ISD's elementary and secondary TOY," and those two will "compete for Texas TOY." On Thursday, May 12, the winners will be announced during their "annual 'Salute' celebration of the district's outstanding educators" to be held at the Austin ISD Performing Arts Center, located at 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd. For details on the finalists and for more information, please visit: (Press Release Desk) A partnership with Curative and Truepill was recently announced, which will allow "patients who test positive for COVID-19" to have "easy access to telehealth and next-day antiviral treatment options" at Curative testing sites. Patients will be able to take "COVID-19 molecular or antigen tests" at Curative testing sites, with results delivered directly to them. "If they test positive, they can take advantage of Truepill's convenient COVID-19 virtual care platform to access antiviral treatment options quickly and easily." Those "who test positive within five days of mild to moderate symptom onset will have access to on-demand telehealth consults with US-licensed healthcare professionals." If they are eligible, "an antiviral prescription will be shipped directly to their door or sent to their local pharmacy." To make an appointment, please visit curative.com. For more information visit truepill.com and see: (Press Release Desk)

Today in Austin:

From my notebook:

"Registration is now open for Dittmar Recreation Center Youth Spring Flag Football Clinic at Austin Parks and Recreation Department. They will touch base on the basics of flag football and find that passion that you didn't know you had for football. The clinic begins Friday, April 29, but register soon as spots are limited! For questions call 512-974-6090." (Facebook)

Events:

Taxes in Retirement Seminar (April 13)

Easter Egg Hunt and More at Lucky Rabbit! (April 17)

Announcements:

Thanks for following along and staying informed. I'll see you soon!

