How the 'Village' mission tests Air Force trainees at boot camp
We got an inside look at the "Village" mission, one of the final tests of the United States Air Force's 7.5-week basic military training program at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Trainees have three minutes to locate and "rescue" a mannequin representing an injured airman from inside a hostile village. Instructors acting as opposing forces, both hostile and nonthreatening, as well as the simulated sounds of IED explosions and gunfire create an intimidating environment. Trainees must utilize their prior Expeditionary Skills and Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, and are evaluated on their ability to demonstrate sound judgement and self-control when dealing with opposing forces.