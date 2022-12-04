Village Super Market, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Has Been On A Rise But Financial Prospects Look Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 6.4% over the last week. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. In this article, we decided to focus on Village Super Market's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Village Super Market is:

7.2% = US$27m ÷ US$372m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Village Super Market's Earnings Growth And 7.2% ROE

When you first look at it, Village Super Market's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Village Super Market over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Village Super Market's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Village Super Market is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Village Super Market Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 61% (meaning, the company retains only 39% of profits) for Village Super Market suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Village Super Market has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Village Super Market. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into Village Super Market's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

