Village of Zoar wins lawsuit over ownership of fire station; fire department must leave

Nancy Molnar, The Times-Reporter
Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest ruled Wednesday that the village of Zoar owns the fire station, not the Zoar Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., which had claimed ownership.
NEW PHILADELPHIA — More than a year after Zoar's mayor posted an eviction notice on the building, a judge has ordered the Zoar Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. to vacate the fire station within 30 days.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest on Wednesday issued a summary judgment which says the village government is the sole owner of the property. He wrote that the fire department has no legal or equitable right, title or interest in the premises, including the right of occupancy.

"We respect, but disagree with and are disappointed by, the court’s decision," fire department attorney J. Kevin Lundholm told The Times-Reporter by email. "We are evaluating our options for an appeal."

The fire department sued the village after a Village Council majority voted to evict the department from the facility at 190 E. Fifth St., Zoar. Mayor Scott Gordon posted the notice on May 4, 2021.

The basis for the fire department's claim was the written record of a Dec. 9, 1953 Village Council meeting in which members agreed to give land to the fire department for a new fire station.

The position of the village was that council's 1953 action meant they gave permission to the firemen to put the building on village land.

Ernest wrote that the 1953 meeting minutes were ambiguous, and did not clearly indicate whether the village council was voting to transfer the land to the fire department or merely allow for its use by the ZVFD. Even if council meant to transfer the land to the fire department, he wrote, there were no records to indicate the village complied with statutory requirements to properly transfer the property. He also found that the village could not merely give away real property owned by the village to the ZVFD.

Both sides agreed that no deed was prepared or filed to transfer the real estate to the fire department.

The eviction was the latest in a series of steps that included village officials' decision to contract with the Bolivar Fire Department instead of Zoar's for fire response.

The Zoar fire department has not responded to a fire in more than two years. The Bolivar department provides emergency medical service to Zoar.

Village officials had planned to use the fire station as a community and safety center in conjunction with the Bolivar Fire Department.

"The village is looking forward to using the property in the best way that can benefit the community," Gordon wrote in an email Thursday. "We will be having work sessions to listen to suggestions from residents. There are obviously a lot of factors to consider in repurposing an older building for possible multiple uses."

Another lawsuit filed by the Zoar fire department was resolved recently.

On June 15, the department dropped a suit brought against two Zoar residents over complaints they made to the state about the agency's nonprofit status. The complaints were filed with the Ohio Attorney General's Office about the fire department's nonprofit status.

