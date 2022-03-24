Villager near China plane crash recalls explosion

South China Morning Post

The crash of China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 on Monday with 132 people on board has prompted condolences from around the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his sympathy via a Weibo post from the embassy in Beijing that read: "Please accept my most heartfelt condolences. Russia feels the pain of those who have lost their families in this tragedy." Vladimir Putin said Russia "felt the pain" of those whose family members had died. Photo: AP, alt=Vladimir Putin said Russia "felt th