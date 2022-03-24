Villager near China plane crash recalls explosion
A villager living near the crash site of the China Eastern passenger jet recalls the sound of an explosion and a strong odor in the moments after its crash. (March 24)
A villager living near the crash site of the China Eastern passenger jet recalls the sound of an explosion and a strong odor in the moments after its crash. (March 24)
Cooler today with highs only in the lower 50s.
Democrats in Congress are pressing the Biden administration to extend the suspension of student loan payments before it's set to expire May 1 as they seek to avoid cutting off a pandemic-induced benefit in the middle of an election year.The federal student loan payments suspension has already been extended five times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic since it began under former President Trump in March 2020. That means millions of people who...
IMAGESG7 leaders pose for a group photo as they meet in Brussels to discuss their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The New England Patriots are bringing back Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler on a two-year deal, our Phil Perry confirms.
Project Veritas has been fighting search warrants issued by the Justice Department in its investigation into the theft.
The 82-year-old book planted the first seeds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Legislation has been proposed to offer Americans money to ease pain at the pump.
The change would reduce Ether’s energy consumption by 99%.
The crash of China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 on Monday with 132 people on board has prompted condolences from around the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his sympathy via a Weibo post from the embassy in Beijing that read: "Please accept my most heartfelt condolences. Russia feels the pain of those who have lost their families in this tragedy." Vladimir Putin said Russia "felt the pain" of those whose family members had died. Photo: AP, alt=Vladimir Putin said Russia "felt th
Pope Francis on Thursday criticised increased defence spending by Western nations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "madness" and said a new way must be found to balance world power. Speaking to a coalition of women's groups, the pope said the conflict in Ukraine was a product of "the old logic of power that still dominates so-called geopolitics".
Two decades after Connecticut's lobster industry collapsed, federal funding has been approved to begin removing some of the hundreds of thousands of derelict lobster traps left on the floor of the Long Island Sound, a “ghost fishery" that continues to trap and kill marine life to this day. The $569,000 included in the new federal budget bill will finance a coalition, led by The Maritime Aquarium of Norwalk, which will oversee retrieval of the traps.
Air New Zealand will push the limits of its Boeing 787 with a nearly 18-hour flight from New York to Auckland, strengthening its alliance with United.
The driver met an alligator in the road at 12:30 a.m.
Here some guidance for how to choose plan seats, or how to skip seat selection altogether in the confusing mess that is buying an airline ticket.
Norwegian and Royal Caribbean have a feature that might help them win customers from Carnival Cruise Lines.
After FOX13 Investigates exposed a dangerous problem that puts hundreds of thousands of drivers at risk on the road every day, we went on a ride-along to experience the "Chevy Shake" for ourselves.
The cruise line has done something many expected it would never do (and then it undid it, at least for now).
The 21-year-old reportedly Tweeted about being "the best drunk driver ever" back in January.
Down Under has become the soft underbelly of the world…
Everyone loves a good travel hack.