Some villages in Calabria, Italy, are offering new residents $33,000. What's the catch?

Itching for a change after the COVID-19 pandemic restricted international travel for months? The Italian region of Calabria is offering new residents $33,000 over three years to move to one of its villages.

There's a catch: new residents must start a small business or work as a specific professional needed within in the town. The residency, offered by "The Active Residency Project," is only available to those under the age of 40. Those selected have 90 days to move to Calabria.

The project has about $829,000 to disperse to new residents and may provide grants to assist the launches of hotels, restaurants and other businesses, according to the project's website.

The plan to revitalize the area with new residents and businesses is a “concrete response to the depopulation of the internal areas that still have so much to say in terms of architectural and tourist enhancement,” Gianluca Gallo, regional councilor for agriculture and economic development for the area, said in a news conference.

Gallo said the goal of the project is to boost employment and advancements within the smaller villages.

“The small municipalities are the true identity of our territory — and are at risk of dying out,” Gallo said. Bringing new residents and businesses to the villages will “allow both the rebirth of small villages, and the redemption of young Calabrians who want jobs.”

Nine villages are participating in the program:

Albidona

Aieta

Bova

Caccuri

Santa Severina

San Donato di Ninea

Civita

Sant'Agata del Bianco

Samo and Precacore

Updates and applications for the project will be posted on the city's website.

