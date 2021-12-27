Villages man arrested for bomb threat against T-Mobile store in Lake, police say

A resident of The Villages was arrested last week after police say he threatened to blow up a T-Mobile store in Lady Lake, having previously berated the staff at multiple of the mobile phone company’s Lake County locations.

Donald Stuart Brown, 73, was issued a trespass warning at the T-Mobile store on Bichara Boulevard in early December, but went there anyway last Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

By the time a Lady Lake police officer arrived around 11 a.m., Brown had already left, the report said. But staff told investigators that he had been “verbally abusive” during his visit, including by screaming at workers.

Someone at that T-Mobile told police that Brown had caused similar disturbances at a location in Leesburg, according to the report.

The same officer returned to the Bichara Boulevard store about 4 p.m. the same day after receiving a second report from its staff about abuse by Brown, the report states.

In a phone call to the store about 2:50 p.m., Brown threatened that if the staff “did not help” him he would “put a bomb in front of the store” and explode it.

The officer asked Brown to return to the store, where he was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail, records show.

He faces charges of making a false bomb threat, a second-degree felony, and misdemeanor trespassing after warning.

Brown has since been released from the jail after posting $6,000 bail.

