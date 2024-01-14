Villalobos gains confidence over time

Jan. 13—California native Judy Villalobos says her church has helped her discover talents and abilities within herself.

Villalobos was 14 when she moved to Muskogee with her family from Bakersfield, California. She soon joined God's Powerhouse church, where she got involved with a leadership program, praise and worship and children's ministries. She said the church program, Developing the Leader Within You, helped her grow in he private life as well as church life.

She worked in home health care and related businesses until she started with the City of Muskogee nearly six years ago. She worked in the public works department and city clerks office before becoming executive assistant to the city manager and mayor one year ago. She enjoys participating in city events, including karaoke and the recent Ruff Run, city fund-raisers for Lake Area United Way.

Villalobos said she developed confidence to lead the children's Sunday school. She recalled her reluctance when she was first asked to do it.

"My initial response was 'No, thank you, talk to you later,' and I hung up the phone," she said. "Kids kind of scared me at first. They're the most honest group of people you'll ever run into, and that kind of terrified me. Getting up in front of people, kids. Especially, and being wild and crazy and fun for them was not something I thought I would be good at."

However, she said she acted on faith and "jumped in with both feet."

Villalobos said she has found rewards in her work.

"One little girl came up to me and said 'I invited my friend to church and I told her that Jesus loves her,'" she said. "It's such a simple thing, but it's so rewarding that the things I'm saying are getting in there."

She also is in her 23rd year in the church's praise and worship program. The team has traveled to churches in Holdenville and Tahlequah.

Go two miles if asked to go one

Judy Villalobos says a church leadership program helped her inside and outside of church.

"I was in the program for quite a while," she said. "I also knew at the same time it would help me grow as a person."

The pastor, who taught the program, stressed the value of excellence and integrity, going that extra mile, she said.

"If someone asks you to go a mile with them, like the Bible says, you go with them two," Villalobos said. "It's developing excellence, not only in a leadership role at church, but also in my personal life."

She said "going that extra mile" helped her advance in her jobs, even without a college education.

"Showing that excellence has allowed me move up," she said." If I didn't go that extra mile, did that little extra effort , helped that person a little more, that wouldn't have helped me in my career or in church."

Praise, worship is time of reflection, praising

Villalobos said she feels closer to God when she helps lead worship at God's Powerhouse.

"A lot of the songs, I feel, are pretty relatable in singing," she said. "It's a song of thankfulness, and I am definitely thankful and grateful to God for everything in my life."

She said the praise and worship is a time of reflection and praising.

"We sing songs that people listen to and sing along with us," she said.

The music covers a variety.

"We have from hymnals to your modern day praise and worship songs, sung by Maverick City or Brandon Lake," she said, referring to popular worship singers.

"And anything and everything in between," she said.

Villalobos, who sings low alto parts, said she has loved singing since she was a child.

"I love challenging my vocal range," she said. "It may be a song that's higher in range or gospelesque. Just singing the different varieties, pushing the song out to where I'm not making dogs howl."

Children's work involves plethora of activities

Villalobos said her children's work involved "everything you can think of."

"Pies in the face, recruiting volunteers to help, taking trips, going to camps, doing all the fun crazy things I didn't think I could be capable of and get to do along with them," she said, adding that becoming capable involved taking a leap of faith.

Such faith paid off.

"I have seen children that were kids I taught, now they're grown, married. They have grown up, and it just blows my mind to run into them in the community. I'm always happy to see them and how life is going for them," she said.

Her children's work involves music, Bible study, games.

"Every child learns a little differently," she said. "So I always try to do something visual, something they can see, something they can do, so it helps them retain what they are learning."

She also seeks to make a difference.

"We have kids from different backgrounds," she said. "We get kids that come from fantastic, two parent homes, and we can get kids that may have been in foster care system. I just want to make sure I have some sort of impact on them."

HOW DID YOU COME TO BE AN OKIE FROM MUSKOGEE?

"We moved from California to here. My aunt, who was like a second mother to me, moved out here. My mother and I came out to visit, and — no joke — as soon as we got here, it felt like home to me. As a 14-year-old kid, I thought to myself, I'd really like to stay here. I spoke to my mom about it, and it took a lot of convincing. But she agreed. We uprooted from California and became Okies from Muskogee."

WHAT DO YOU LIKE BEST ABOUT MUSKOGEE?

"I think our town has a lot to offer. I like the sense of community we have here. That's the best part of it. We've got some big city things happening, but still have that small town vibe."

WHAT WOULD MAKE MUSKOGEE A BETTER PLACE TO LIVE?

"I think we're going in the right direction. More businesses are coming to town. I like going out and seeing people at different places where I have never seen before. We're growing. I think there's a real sense of community in our town."

WHAT PERSON IN MUSKOGEE DO YOU ADMIRE MOST?

"My pastor, Charlie Ford. He has taken me under his wing for many years. I have done leadership courses through him that he has done for the church. That has helped me grow as a person, spiritually and becoming a better person in general, he has really helped me with that."

WHAT IS THE MOST MEMORABLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU IN MUSKOGEE?

"I have lots of great memories here in Muskogee. In general, one of the best things that happened here is that I have met my closest and dearest friend. We have been in each other's life since I was 16. Throughout the years, she's been more like a sister than a best friend. She has been my partner in crime, and we run around and do everything we can possibly."

WHAT DO YOU DO IN YOUR SPARE TIME?

"Spending time with friends and family, reading, watching movies, listening to music. I enjoy great food. I love to cook when I'm in the mood to cook."

HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP MUSKOGEE IN 25 WORDS OR LESS?

"Muskogee is the greatest town in Oklahoma. I would even argue to say in the U.S. I'm not partial at all, as you can tell."