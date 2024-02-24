Vimal Patel making a second run in District 2

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vimal Patel is making his second run for Congress in District 2. He lost the Democratic primary two years ago to Phyllis Harvey-Hall.

Patel is 40 years old. The Troy native graduated from Auburn and runs a hotel business.

He describes himself as the most moderate Democrat in this year’s field and says his sole focus is on District 2.

“My biggest concern with this race is electing a person who understands that their job is to protest District 2 of Alabama,” said Patel. “Not to protect a district out in Texas or to protect a district out in California. I love the idea of fixing problems on a national level, but you’re getting elected for our district.”

Patel says in Washington he will push for education reform, promote fiscal responsibility, support farmers, and advocate for term limits.

“I think what we were trying to do when we established the House of Representatives was put people in office who would go, serve, and then come back home,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.