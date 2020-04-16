The vimi fasteners (BIT:VIM) Share Price Is Down 17% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

vimi fasteners S.p.a. (BIT:VIM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. In contrast, the stock is down for the year. But it did better than its market, which fell 21%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

vimi fasteners fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

BIT:VIM Past and Future Earnings April 16th 2020 More

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 21% over the year, the fact that vimi fasteners shareholders were down 17% isn't so bad. The falls have continued up until the last quarter, with the share price down 7.1% in that time. This doesn't look great to us, but it is possible that the market is over-reacting to prior disappointment. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand vimi fasteners better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with vimi fasteners (including 2 which is make us uncomfortable) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IT exchanges.

