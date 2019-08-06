Was Vimta Labs Limited's (NSE:VIMTALABS) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn?

Understanding Vimta Labs Limited's (NSE:VIMTALABS) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Vimta Labs is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers' performance over the same period.

How Did VIMTALABS's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

VIMTALABS's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹200m has declined by -8.3% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 31%, indicating the rate at which VIMTALABS is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

NSEI:VIMTALABS Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Vimta Labs has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.9% exceeds the IN Life Sciences industry of 7.9%, indicating Vimta Labs has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Vimta Labs’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 8.2% to 16%.

Vimta Labs's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I recommend you continue to research Vimta Labs to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

