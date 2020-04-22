Vinasoy Donates Healthy Nutrition Supplies to 35 Quarantine Areas Nationwide

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to take a good care of health for people, those who are under restricted, Vinasoy decided to donate 1 million boxes of soymilk - made from natural soybeans nutrition - to all quarantine areas throughout the country. These supplies will be allocating by Vietnamese Fatherland Front Committee.

By April 2020, Vietnamese government has applied social distancing campaign of thousands of people in different cities and provinces nationwide as Covid-19 pandemic takes center stage. Therefore, thousands of medical staffs, soldiers and volunteers are undertaking extremely huge workloads with pressures, while ensuring the normal living conditions of citizens with virus infection prevention and control standards. Vietnamese citizens and foreigners are encouraged to stay positive and healthy mentally, this can be also counted as a contribution to the protection of their family, community and society.

"Vinasoy has always wanted to accompany with Vietnamese government, departments, social organizations, medical staffs and all citizens to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope the healthy nutrition from Vinasoy products can provide good health and motivate people in the quarantine area. Together with the motto 'healthy bones, healthy lifestyle', we shall win this difficult war", shares by Mr. Ngo Van Tu, CEO of Vietnam Soya Products Company.

Vinasoy has mobilized its distribution system to directly supply 1 million boxes of soymilk to the medical staffs and thousands of people across 35 quarantine locations nationwide. Quarantine locations include Bac Giang, Quang Ninh, Ha Long, Ha Noi and Ninh Binh in the North, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue, Quang Ngai, Nghe An in the Central, and Ho Chi Minh, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh and Can Tho in the South.

Vinasoy was founded in 1997, the first and only company in Vietnam dedicated solely to the production of soymilk. With more than 20 years of experience, Vinasoy has become Vietnam's recognized soymilk brand leader, reflected by a 85% market share, according to Nielsen report. Presently Vinasoy's product range includes Fami soymilk, Fami Canxi, and Vinasoy Pure Soymilk… Fami is also the 2nd choice brand in rural and 7th in urban areas nutrition drinks include milk, juice, high energy drinks (as Brand Food Drink 2019 report of Kantarworld Panel). Fami is also voted as one of the 4 most successful brands in Vietnam market (Asia Brand Power 2015).

