Should You Like Vinati Organics Limited’s (NSE:VINATIORGA) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Vinati Organics Limited (NSE:VINATIORGA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Vinati Organics:

0.29 = ₹1.9b ÷ (₹11b – ₹688m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Vinati Organics has an ROCE of 29%.

Does Vinati Organics Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Vinati Organics’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Vinati Organics’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.





NSEI:VINATIORGA Last Perf January 14th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Vinati Organics’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vinati Organics has total assets of ₹11b and current liabilities of ₹688m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 6.5% of its total assets. Modest current liabilities are not boosting Vinati Organics’s very nice ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Vinati Organics’s ROCE

This is an attractive combination and suggests the company could have potential. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Vinati Organics. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.