Should You Like Vinati Organics Limited’s (NSE:VINATIORGA) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at Vinati Organics Limited (NSE:VINATIORGA) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vinati Organics:

0.35 = ₹4.0b ÷ (₹12b - ₹888m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Vinati Organics has an ROCE of 35%.

Is Vinati Organics's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Vinati Organics's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 18% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Vinati Organics's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Vinati Organics's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:VINATIORGA Past Revenue and Net Income, July 28th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Vinati Organics.

Vinati Organics's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Vinati Organics has total assets of ₹12b and current liabilities of ₹888m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 7.2% of its total assets. Vinati Organics has low current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its relatively good ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Vinati Organics's ROCE

This suggests the company would be worth researching in more depth.