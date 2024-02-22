Vince Everett Ellison is next speaker in University of Iowa’s controversial lecture series

Vince Everett Ellison will deliver his lecture, "DEI and Abortion: Exposing the Real Slavery and Genocide," to the University of Iowa chapter of Young Americans for Freedom on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Ellison will host his “DEI and Abortion: Exposing the Real Slavery and Genocide" program at 7 p.m. in the Iowa Memorial Union's North Room.

The author will deliver the YAF's first lecture of 2024 in the latest installment of a lecture series that has drawn criticism and protest in the past.

High-profile conservative voices like commentator Matt Walsh and the “de-transitioned” Chloe Cole have also visited the University of Iowa on behalf of YAF in 2023.

A question and answer session will follow Ellison's speech on abortion and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Who is Vince Everett Ellison?

Ellison describes himself as an author, speaker and “challenger.” A former Democrat, he was born on a cotton plantation in Tennessee. His parents worked as sharecroppers, pulling him and his seven siblings from poverty through hard work, according to the Young Americans national website.

Ellison released a 2023 documentary called “Will You Go to Hell For Me?” and in the trailer, he claims that the “Democratic party is the evilest organization in the history of the world.”

Ellison said the Democratic party “supported slavery and the Confederacy,” an issue that literally split the party in two. He said Democratic voters are supporting a party that wants to “castrate little boys and call them little girls” and “mutilate little girls and cut off their breasts and give them puberty blockers.”

Ellison implores viewers in the documentary trailer to “look at what the Democratic party has done to us,” as images of young children in cotton fields, segregated drinking fountains, Black Lives Matter protests and gay marriage flash across the screen.

Ellison further details how he believes Martin Luther King Jr. “helped deliver the Black vote” to a “racist, evil, Marxist” Democratic party in an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight in January 2023.

Ellison has authored three books: “25 Lies: Exposing Democrats' Most Dangerous, Seductive, Damnable, Destructive Lies and How to Refute Them,” “Crime Inc.: How Democrats Employ Mafia and Gangster Tactics to Gain and Hold Power” and “The Iron Triangle: Inside the Liberal Democrat Plan to Use Race to Divide Christians and America in their Quest for Power and How We Can Defeat Them.”

Ellison is also a self-proclaimed member of Project 21, an American coalition of Black conservatives.

A transgender-rights protester holds a sign reading "We won't be erased" and "Trans rights are human rights" as they march in the intersection of Jefferson and Madison Streets blocking traffic as Matt Walsh speaks at an event hosted by the Young America's Foundation, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Iowa Memorial Union on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, Iowa.

Past YAF visitors have drawn community ire, criminal charges for protesters

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s visit to the University of Iowa was the Young Americans for Freedom's highest-profile guest last year.

Walsh’s appearance drew large crowds to the Black Box Theatre at the Iowa Memorial Union and also attracted a group of protesters. The demonstrators blocked Madison Street for roughly 45 minutes as Walsh screened his documentary, “What is a Woman?"

In October, “de-transitioned” teen Chloe Cole’s visit drew another large crowd at the IMU, with hundreds of protesters packing the streets as Cole delivered her address. She detailed her experience transitioning from female to male and back again.

Outside, protesters and police clashed briefly as officers attempted to carve out a path for cars along Madison Street. The protests led to charges against seven transgender and non-binary individuals for interference with official acts and disorderly conduct, putting a spotlight on Johnson County attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith.

Most of those charged have opted to take plea deals, but at least one is headed for a jury trial in March.

In November, North Korean defector Yeonmi Park denounced “woke” culture in the United States during her visit to campus, comparing it to the tyranny in her home country. A small group of protesters circled the intersection of Madison and Jefferson streets and marched to the President’s Residence during Park's appearance.

