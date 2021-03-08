Vince Holding Corp. Names Jack Schwefel as CEO

Lisa Lockwood
·3 min read

Jack Schwefel has been appointed chief executive officer of Vince Holding Corp. The move is effective March 29.

Schwefel will be based at the company’s New York headquarters and succeeds David Stefko, who has been interim CEO since Aug. 28. Stefko will continue as executive vice president, chief financial officer of the company.

More from WWD

Stefko had taken over after the resignation of Brendan Hoffman, who became president of Wolverine Worldwide.

Schwefel was CEO of Cost Plus Inc. from 2017 to 2021, where he transformed the organization with a focus on omnichannel performance, data-driven merchandising ad marketing and partnerships. Before that, he was CEO of Dutch Fashion LLC from 2014 to 2017, where he started as a member of the board of directors in 2012. At Dutch Fashion, he quickly expanded the retail division across all three brands: Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott and relaunched Current/Elliott Men. Previously, he was CEO of Sur La Table from 2006 to 2014. Schwefel has also held various executive and senior management posts both domestically and internationally at brands such as Gap, Esprit, Kohl’s and Toys “R” Us.

Vince retained the executive search partner Kirk Palmer Associates to assist in finding a CEO.

Marc Leder, chairman of the board of Vince Holding, said, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jack as the CEO of Vince Holding Corp. His strong track record of driving profitable growth combined with his expertise in development and implementing omnichannel strategies will be ideal to continue to grow Vince. We would also like to thank Dave Stefko for his exceptional leadership as interim CEO and look forward to his continued contributions as chief financial officer.”

Commenting on his appointment, Schwefel said he was pleased to join the company “at this exciting time as we execute the next phase of growth for the Vince brand and continue to advance the progress made at Rebecca Taylor.”

“These are two incredible brands with tremendous potential, which are supported by extraordinary creative leadership. I look forward to working with the teams to further strengthen the foundation and drive the strategies to deliver long term profitable growth for our shareholders,” Schwefel said.

For the third quarter ended Oct. 31, Vince’s net income fell to $5 million compared to $6 million a year ago, though the contemporary brand cited sequential improvement in sales trends and market share gains at department stores. Net sales in the last quarter declined 34 percent to $69 million from $104.5 million in the same period last year.

Vince returned to Bloomingdale’s in the third quarter, in 10 locations, and on Bloomingdale’s website. A few years ag, Vince pulled out of Bloomingdale’s, as well as Saks Fifth Avenue, to focus on selling Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. “With the pandemic, there’s been a reduced consumer demand at all department stores so we knew there would be space,” to return to Bloomingdale’s, Stefko said when disclosing last quarter’s results.

“We believe we performed very well and not just with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer. More importantly, we performed well in the wholesale channel,” Stefko said at the time.

Last month, Vince opened its first store in the Hamptons, on Main Street in East Hampton, N.Y. That represented the brand’s 49th full-price retail store. The company also has 15 outlet stores and its e-commerce site.

FOR RELATED STORIES:

Vince Net Slips, but Trends Improving

Vince Sees Q3 Sales Slip, But Pumps Up Liquidity

Vince Pre-Fall 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Trump ‘greeted by single supporter’ as he returns to New York for first time since presidency

    Queens-born septuagenarian arrives back at former Fifth Avenue residence following four year absence

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah Bombshell Leads to Hunt for a Royal Family Racist

    Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty ImagesPerhaps the most extraordinary moment of last night’s interview with Harry and Meghan came when Meghan said that Harry was asked by a member of the royal family how dark their children’s skin was likely to be, and questioned what image of the family that would project.Harry, when he joined the interview, reiterated the claim. It was notable that Harry and Meghan gave differing accounts of when the racist conversation took place: Meghan said it was during a series of conversations that happened while she was pregnant with Archie, Harry said it happened “right at the beginning” of their relationship.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth ChargeBoth refused to identify the individual concerned, but they were clear it was a member of the family as opposed to a palace courtier.Meghan raised the issue when she was discussing what she alleged was a discriminatory drive by the palace at the time to not make her unborn son Archie a prince.Meghan said, “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,'—and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”A stunned Oprah sought clarification and Meghan replied, “There were, there were several conversations about it,” which took place “with Harry” who relayed the content of them to her.Saying she would not identify the person in question, Meghan said, “I think that would be very damaging to them,” but added, “That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him.”Harry said it was a “conversation I’m never going to share,” but when Oprah suggested he was asked, “Like, what will the baby look like?” he conceded that he was indeed asked that: “Yeah, what will the kids look like?”Harry did not pin the conversation on his family, but did mention them in his next breath, saying: “That was right at the beginning, when she wasn’t going to get security, when members of my family were suggesting that she carries on acting, because there was not enough money to pay for her, and all this sort of stuff.”Given his previous history of racist comments, suspicion immediately alighted upon Prince Philip, Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather who is recovering from heart surgery in the hospital, as the author of the racist questions.Aware, perhaps, that Philip would be the natural target of suspicion, Harry authorized Oprah to make a stunning declaration on CBS this morning: “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations.”By Monday afternoon, the palace had still not issued any kind of response to any of the myriad allegations made by Meghan, including the one that a member of the royal family expressed “concerns” about her children’s skin color. The palace did not respond to specific inquiries for this story, nor did the Sussexes’ press team.Harry and Meghan must have known the allegation would cause tremendous disquiet, and inevitably set off a guessing game as to who could possibly have made the comment.Of course, there are only a small number of people who could possibly be in the frame. Realistically the only members of the royal family who could have been involved in the ancillary conversations that surrounded the specific conversation are members of the royal family more senior than Harry.It’s simply not conceivable that minor royals such as Prince Andrew or Prince Edward would have been involved in discussions about the status and future police protection of Harry’s children.By exonerating Philip, Harry seems to have pointed the finger at one of two people: Prince William or Prince Charles.But Harry had warm words for his brother despite their current difficulties, saying, “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together.”This doesn’t sound like the kind of thing you’d say about someone who had expressed “concerns” about your child’s skin color.His relationship with Charles, however, seems to be in a much more parlous state.Talking about the run-up to their public announcement they were “stepping back” from frontline royal duties, Harry said, “I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father—before he stopped taking my calls.”Oprah at the end of the broadcast asked Harry, “Your relationship with your father? Is he taking your calls now?”Harry replied, “Yeah. Yeah, he is. There’s a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and this is—and Archie’s his grandson. But, at the same time, you know, of course I will always, I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. And I will continue to, to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know, and that’s the thing… I’ve tried to educate them through the process that I have been educated.”Charles’ supporters were quick to defend him today. His official biographer Jonathan Dimbleby told the BBC that he found the notion that Prince Charles could have raised concerns about the skin color of the Sussexes’ baby “quite astonishing,” saying, “He is someone whose personal and professional life has been dedicated to bringing people together not pulling them apart. I find it extraordinarily difficult to believe that it might have been him.”And so, for now at least, the hunt for the alleged royal racist continues.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Paul Walker's daughter walks fashion show, gets shoutout from dad's co-stars

    The 22-year-old modeled in a Givenchy fashion show over the weekend.

  • Megyn Kelly says Meghan Markle always claims to be a 'victim' after bombshell Oprah interview: 'Give me a break'

    "Everyone victimizes Meghan! Everyone! The palace! The press!" the former Fox News host, who was fired for making racist statements, said.

  • $1,400 checks could start arriving within weeks under latest COVID-19 relief package

    The Internal Revenue Service could begin delivering payments in about two weeks under President Biden's COVID-19 relief package, analysts say.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • Tyler Perry: The US mogul who gave Meghan and Harry a home

    Tyler Perry provided the couple with a mansion and security when they moved from Canada in 2020.

  • Elon Musk posted a rare family photo with Grimes and their baby, X Æ A-Xii, taken in the new city he hopes to create in Texas

    Musk and Grimes have been dating since about May 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

  • A Michigan state trooper is facing a felony assault charge after unleashing a trained police dog onto an unarmed man for 4 minutes

    Michigan state trooper Parker Surbrook was charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon after the incident involving his police dog.

  • Emails: FBI was looking for gold at Pennsylvania dig site

    The U.S. government went for it. FBI agents were looking for an extremely valuable cache of fabled Civil War-era gold — possibly tons of it — when they excavated a remote woodland site in Pennsylvania three years ago this month, according to government emails and other recently released documents in the case. On March 13, 2018, treasure hunters led the FBI to Dent’s Run, about 135 miles (220 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, where legend has it an 1863 shipment of Union gold was either lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.

  • Meghan Markle explained why Archie isn’t a prince. Here’s why that could change

    Archie Mountbatten-Windsor could become Prince Archie one day according to a royal order from 1917.

  • Ohio college student dies after alleged hazing incident

    Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and a new member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed during an initiation event when he was made to drink alcohol.

  • Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle deserves Oscar nomination for 'absolutely disgraceful' Oprah interview

    Morgan, who has long been a critic of Markle, received pushback on his comments on Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • When will your $1,400 stimulus check arrive? House looks to pass COVID plan quickly

    Here’s when you could get your stimulus check under the new bill.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy wore a semi-sheer tulle gown with matching gloves at home for the Critics Choice Awards

    Law Roach styled "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy for the Critics Choice Awards. She wore a Dior Haute Couture gown for the virtual event.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, says he will fight for Republicans to get a say in Biden's infrastructure bill and block it if they don't

    Manchin, who has become a pivotal figure in the finely balanced Senate, wants to see Democrats seek bipartisan backing for bills.

  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out after saying he’s ‘Black on the inside’

    During the handoff from his show, Cuomo, singing the ‘Good Times’ theme, made the joke causing cringes. The Cuomo brothers are having a bad week. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been besieged by sexual misconduct accusations from at least two former female staffers plus three others, not to mention a persisting inquiry into his handling of moving elderly people between nursing homes and hospitals at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.