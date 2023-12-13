Vincennes Animal Shelter Increases Fees
Vincennes Animal Shelter Increases Fees
Shelter costs were the "largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy," according to the CPI report.
A jury ruled that Google abused the power of its app store, a decision that could change the relationship between tech giants and software developers.
This compact machine can help you add a lot more steps to your workday.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
KBB data show November as the third consecutive month that new-vehicle average transaction prices were lower year to year. Here's what else the data show.
Acetaminophen has long been considered safe to help reduce fever and relieve pain while pregnant. Here's what experts say about new claims.
If you've been thinking about hosting your own mini data center or need to stream 1,333 Netflix 4K programs at once, Google Fiber has the answer.
Much of the cyber criminality today is social engineering jobs, ripping off mid-level creators with much fewer resources than a multinational corporation, but also significantly less technical know-how.
After 25 years, those in the U.S. who crave a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline will legally be able to import one fairly soon. If they can afford to.
Snapchat's premium subscription is showing no signs of slowing growth as it comes off its best month ever, in terms of in-app revenue, new data indicates. As it turns out, many of Snapchat's younger users are willing to pay for the perks of Snapchat+, which offers tools to enhance stories, pin a Best Friend and change the app icon, as well as gain early access to new features, including new AI features, and much more. In November, the subscription offering topped $20 million in net revenue (after app store fees) for the first time, while subscription revenue rose by double digits in almost every country where Snapchat+ is live.
It seems like there’s a pep in every crypto person’s step as Bitcoin had another strong week, increasing over 15% to around $44,000, during a seven-day period, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum, the second largest crypto by market capitalization, also increased over 15% during that time frame, to around $2,300. In general, the total crypto market cap steadily rose 14% from about $1.4 trillion to $1.6 trillion in the past week as more capital enters the crypto market.
Twitch, the popular video streaming service, plans to shut down its business in South Korea on February 27 after finding that operating in one of the world's largest esports markets is "prohibitively expensive." Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said the firm undertook a "significant effort" to reduce the network costs to operate in Korea, but ultimately the fees to operate in the East Asian nation was still 10 times more expensive than in most other countries. The ceasing of operations in Korea is a "unique situation," he wrote in a blog post.
There are a lot of players returning from injury, so a lot of fantasy basketball managers are going to need to make some decisions on who to send back to the waiver wire. Check out our list.
Advocates for prison reform are calling the uptick a “war on women” that’s getting worse for certain groups over time.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
It also has a new AI accelerator, the Cloud TPU v5p
'Saved my tires': Almost 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
Can a super tiny electric car still work in the US? We'll soon find out! Fiat will soon start selling the 500e hatchback stateside in 2024 for $32,500.
The 2024 Honda Civic Type R's price is a $1,900 jump over Honda's early pricing for the car and $1,000 more than the last-seen MSRPs in 2023.
Unplugged Performance has announced a line of off-road-oriented aftermarket parts, like a lift kit, for the Tesla Cybertruck.