Vincennes Animal Shelter Increases Fees

Snapchat's premium subscription is showing no signs of slowing growth as it comes off its best month ever, in terms of in-app revenue, new data indicates. As it turns out, many of Snapchat's younger users are willing to pay for the perks of Snapchat+, which offers tools to enhance stories, pin a Best Friend and change the app icon, as well as gain early access to new features, including new AI features, and much more. In November, the subscription offering topped $20 million in net revenue (after app store fees) for the first time, while subscription revenue rose by double digits in almost every country where Snapchat+ is live.