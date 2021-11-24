Vincennes man gets 3 years probation for trespassing at Capitol on Jan. 6

An Indiana man accused of bragging about his proximity to the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 will spend three years on probation for trespassing the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Ace Sanders was handed a sentence this month that avoided jail time after the Vincennes man pleaded guilty to one of his counts of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His three charges of violent entry in a Capitol building, disorderly and disruptive conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building were dismissed as part of his plea.

Surveillance footage captured Sanders inside the rotunda of the Capitol that day. But federal agents' investigation into Sanders began at a bakery in Vincennes after the FBI received a tip that he bragged about being 70 feet away when Ashli Babbitt was shot by Capitol Police.

During interviews with agents, Sanders said he drove to Washington D.C. on Jan. 5 with two friends to attend the Stop the Steal rally. He said he followed a crowd into the Capitol’s rotunda, talked to police inside and “also heard that a lady was shot.”

Agents arrested the 61-year-old in May.

The government requested Sanders be placed on home detention for two months while on probation, citing his military background as a reason for the stiffer punishment, records show.

“As an Air Force veteran, Sanders was well aware of the great jeopardy posed by the rioters’ violent entry into the Capitol,” prosecutors wrote. “His repeated assertions that he had done nothing wrong is not credible – his background shows he knew better.”

Federal Judge Carl Nichols denied the prosecution’s recommendation.

Sanders was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and finish 60 hours of community service.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Jonathan Ace Sanders sentenced to probation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot