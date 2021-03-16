Vincent handed guilty verdict on three counts for 2018 homicide

David Kirk, Times West Virginian, Fairmont
·2 min read

Mar. 16—FAIRMONT — A Marion County Circuit Court jury issued three guilty verdicts Friday for a Fairmont man charged with a 2018 shooting death.

After a week of testimony and presenting evidence, jurors convicted James Vincent on one count each of first-degree murder, malicious assault and conspiracy in the Sept. 25, 2018 shooting death of 32-year-old Luka Grabb.

Vincent was initially charged along with four other men who have since entered plea agreements with the prosecution or have been convicted.

In handing down the verdict, jurors recommended mercy for the charge of first-degree murder, which would make Vincent eligible to receive parole after 15 years. Vincent is due to be sentenced May 17 at 1:30 p.m.

The others charged with regard to the case are Vernon Carpenter, Russel Kirk, David Uphold and Charles Carpenter — each of whom were present at the time of the murder, according to witness testimony and police reports.

Kirk, Charles Carpenter and Vernon Carpenter all presented testimony during the trial, recounting the events as they remembered them from that night.

The homicide took place at Vincent's home on Dally Drive in Fairmont. According to the investigation by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Vincent invited Grabb to his house after Vincent was played a recording of Grabb saying Grabb planned to rob Vincent.

Grabb was assaulted and shot four times in the legs around 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 25 2018. He was then taken and dumped on the side of the road near Pinchgut Hollow where police, responding to reports of gunshots, found Grabb.

Friday, Vincent took to the stand to testify on his own behalf. He claimed he never intended to kill Grabb. He claimed he gave instructions to get Grabb help. If he did give those instructions, they were never followed, according to court documents.

After Vincent's testimony, both sides presented their closing arguments before the jury was sent to deliberate. The jury reached its verdict at 4:30 p.m. Friday after an hour of deliberations.

All five of the defendants in the case of Grabb's murder have now gone through the legal system.

Uphold was acquitted of murder, but found guilt of conspiracy and malicious wounding. Kirk and Charles Carpenter pled guilty to conspiracy and malicious assault. Vernon Carpenter pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Reach David Kirk at 304-367-2522.

