Vincent Jackson may have died two days prior to hotel staff calling 911

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA — Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in the same position that hotel staff had assumed he was sleeping in the previous two days.

No cause of death was listed on a preliminary case summary report by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner released Thursday. The only physical injury to Jackson was a small laceration on his left great toe.

The former Bucs receiver had been staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon since Jan. 11. Thursday’s report said Jackson was last known to be alive on Feb. 11, when the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office performed a wellness visit to Jackson at the hotel after family members reported him missing.

“The dates of (Feb. 13 and 14), hotel staff entered the secured hotel room and located the (deceased) seated on the couch, slumped over,” according to the report. “They assumed he was sleeping and left the room. On the morning of (Feb. 15), the hotel staff once again went into the secured room and were concerned when they found (Jackson) in the same position.”

The sheriff’s office said 911 was called at 11:37 a.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff: Vincent Jackson suffered from 'chronic alcoholism'

    Pro Bowl wide receiver Vincent Jackson struggled with alcoholism and other health issues before he was found dead in a Florida hotel room this week, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday. Chronister also said Jackson's family is concerned he might have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a progressive and fatal disease that has been linked to concussions. Jackson, 38, was found dead Monday at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, where he had been living since Jan. 11.

  • Vincent Jackson likely died days before he was discovered

    A preliminary medical examiner’s report indicates Vincent Jackson likely died days before he was found in his Tampa hotel room, according to WFLA news. The death of the former NFL receiver was reported Monday. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department said staff members at the hotel entered Jackson’s room on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. [more]

  • Vincent Jackson's family donates his brain to CTE study after his death

    “It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

  • Second Suspect Arrested in DoorDash Carjacking and Child Abduction Case in SF

    San Francisco Police have arrested the second suspect in the carjacking and abduction of two children earlier this month. Police confirmed to CBS SF that they have arrested a second suspect from the DoorDash carjacking and abduction of two children in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights. The first suspect, 25-year-old Erlin Obani Romero, was arrested on Feb. 9 on counts of kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy, auto theft and other crimes.

  • Boy died trying to save his sister from frozen Tennessee pond, family pastor says

    The death is one of dozens of weather-related fatalities reported across the country since Thursday.

  • Cheetah Girls' Kiely Williams hits back at shamers who called her mom guilt dramatic: 'You don’t have a heart’

    Williams posted two emotional videos to Instagram while away from her daughter for work.

  • Autopsy report: Vincent Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism

    The tragic death of former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson has given rise to many questions. Answers are beginning to emerge. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, appearing Wednesday on Q105 in Tampa, announced one of the key findings of the autopsy report. Via PewterReport.com, Chronister said that, based on the autopsy, Jackson suffered from “chronic alcoholism.” Chronister, [more]

  • Mafia Framed Nurse After Killing Doctor Who Treated Cosa Nostra Boss

    Marcello Paternostro via ReutersWhen urologist Attilio Manca was found dead with two heroin needles still sticking out of his wrist and elbow in 2004, none of his friends believed for one minute he had overdosed. For one, Manca, who died alone in his home, was left-handed and the needles were stuck in his left wrist and elbow, which would not have been a natural way to inject the drug. A distinct lack of fingerprints on the syringes still protruding from the doctor’s body were also suspicious. Even had the doctor been careful, he likely would have left at least one print on the plunger. And his friend, a nurse named Monica Mileti, who was ultimately convicted of selling him the fatal heroin and sentenced to five years in prison, just didn’t fit the bill of a drug pusher.The Boss of Bosses Dies. Will Sicily’s Mafia Turn to the U.S. for Leadership?This week, after Mileti pushed to have her case re-examined, Italy’s high court agreed that she had not sold the doctor the heroin and cleared her name. The court also ruled that Manca had not in fact died of a self-inflicted heroin overdose, but a mob-ordered one after Italy’s anti-mafia parliamentary commission investigated the case. Manca, who was born in Sicily but died in Viterbo, near Rome, it is now believed, was secretly flown to France to operate on Bernardo Provenzano, the top boss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, while he was in hiding. Provenzano, who was famously arrested in a farmhouse in 2006 after 43 years on the run after police traced his freshly ironed shirts from his wife’s house to his hideout, died in prison in 2016. Several turncoats testified that Manca had been summoned to France to treat Provenzano's prostate cancer and that Provenzano was so afraid the doctor would rat him out and tell authorities where he was hiding, the capo dei capi or boss of bosses ordered his death. Manca had performed the first laparoscopic prostate surgery in Italy and had a reputation as a skilled surgeon. Manca’s family then petitioned the court to clear their son’s name from being tied to the drug overdose. The court does not believe that Manca was affiliated with the mafia but instead was given little choice but to go operate on Provenzano. Killing the surgeon and staging it as an overdose, which included planting false evidence in the nurse’s home, was the only way to ensure his “testimonial silence,” according to the court summary. Manca’s death is now being investigated as a homicide, though mafia hits are hard to pin down and rarely brought to justice. Still, investigators now say that the original autopsy showed evidence that Manca had been beaten and had a fracture in his nasal septum, but that evidence had somehow been overlooked during the original trial against the nurse. His body was placed in a way that was meant to imply he had fallen after the overdose, but upon re-examining the autopsy, the court ruled that he had more likely been subdued. Authorities also believe that Mileti, the nurse, was likely threatened by the mafia to not fight the original conviction, but after Provenzano’s death, she decided to try to clear her, and the doctor’s, names. It is unclear if she has given any evidence of threats. The final parliamentary commission deemed that “Attilio Manca was murdered after being involved in the care of the fugitive Provenzano in France” in their final report that informed the high court.The commission head Giulia Sarti said after the ruling that the history of Manca’s death needs to be rewritten. “Attilio Manca has never taken drugs and never committed suicide,” she said. “He is a victim of the mafia.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mets will still be paying Bobby Bonilla after Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year deal ends

    We're not sure the Mets' deal with Bobby Bonilla will ever end.

  • Vincent Jackson's untimely death, Ryan Leaf's emotional plea reignite a push for the NFL to look after its brotherhood

    Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf is asking the league to help former players have a 'sustainable, powerful impact in life.'

  • Prince Markie Dee, Pioneering Fat Boys Rapper and Music Producer, Dies at 52

    Mark Morales — the rapper, actor and music producer better known as Prince Markie Dee of the trailblazing rap group The Fat Boys — died Thursday at the age of 52. A cause of death has not been made public. Morales’ death was announced by Sirius XM’s Rock the Bells radio, where he hosted and DJ’d. “The Rock The Bells family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mark ‘Prince Markie Dee’ Morales earlier today. That voice and his presence can never be replaced. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones,” the station said via Twitter. Born in Brooklyn in 1968, Morales co-founded what would become The Fat Boys as the Disco 3 with his friends Damon “Kool Rock-Ski” Wimbley and Darren “Buff Love” Robinson. As The Disco 3, the group shot to early success after winning a rap contest built around Morales’ and Kool Rock-Ski’s raps and Buff Love’s groundbreaking beatboxing, securing a record deal and the release of their first single, “Reality.” Also Read: Duke Bootee, Rap Pioneer Behind Seminal Track 'The Message,' Dies at 69 The group changed their name and in 1984 dropped their debut album, “Fat Boys,” widely credited as the first time beatboxing was featured on a hip-hop recording and recognized as a crucial landmark in the transition between the old school and new school of rap. Among the highlights were the singles “Jail House Rap” and “Can You Feel It?” the title track, and the tracks “Stick’ Em,” “Don’t You Dog Me” and “Fat Boys.” They made their film debut in 1985’s “Krush Groove,” a fictionalized telling of the founding of Def Jam records, with the Fat Boys basically depicting their own origin story and performing several songs. They followed this up two years later with a starring vehicle, the comedy “Disorderlies,” with Morales featured in the film’s romantic subplot. The Fat boys recorded seven albums total, with their biggest success coming in 1987 with the platinum-selling “Crushin'” spurred by the success of their rap cover of the surf song “Wipeout” featuring The Beach Boys. Their next album, 1988’s “Coming Back Hard Again,” was also successful thanks to their cover of “The Twist” featuring Chubby Checkers. Also Read: MF Doom, Legendary British-American Rapper, Dies at 49 After the group’s 1991 breakup, Morales embarked on a solo career as a performer and producer. His 1992 solo debut, “Free,” saw some success thanks to the New Jack Swing single “Typical Reasons.” That same year, he produced and co-wrote several tracks on Mary J. Blige’s debut, “What’s the 411,” including her immortal breakthrough single “Real Love,” which topped Billboard’s R&B charts and peaked at eight on the mainstream charts. Morales also produced for Craig Mack and Marc Anthony among other artists. Later in his career, Morales became a radio personality and DJ, most recently for LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells radio. After his death was made public, his peers and admirers paid tribute. Rip Prince Markie Dee of The Fat Boys. https://t.co/bVxysl8C6I — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) February 18, 2021 He also co-wrote and co-produced this:https://t.co/4dKHU3q4Tc — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) February 19, 2021 I'm CRUSHED man. RIP PRINCE MARKIE DEEone of the most underrated MC/Producers EVER. 1st LATINO MC to go Platinum. FAT BOYS the 1st RAP TAPE I ever owned. He Produced classics REAL LOVE for @maryjblige, @MariahCarey, Destiny's Child, @ArianaGrande @Drake, Craig Mack, Frank Ocean — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) February 18, 2021 rest in peace to the great Prince Markie Dee of the legendary FAT BOYS. 💔 — el-p (@therealelp) February 18, 2021 Prince Markie Dee is gone y'all. 💔 #FatBoys pic.twitter.com/iKM2wMoXU6 — Kesha Monk (@KeshaMonk) February 18, 2021 Oh, no! I'm hearing Prince Markie Dee from The Fat Boys (seen here on the right) has passed away. Thanks for the early inspiration. Rest In Paradise. The Fat Boys Forever! pic.twitter.com/ou94zxmPa0 — Danny Boy O'Connor (@DannyBoy1968) February 18, 2021 Rest in peace, Prince Markie Dee. SiriusXM is honoring the memory of the pioneering Fat Boys member and dedicated host on LL COOL J’s @RockTheBells Radio. https://t.co/zaQXKxnvjq pic.twitter.com/hqsk0vcF40 — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) February 19, 2021 Read original story Prince Markie Dee, Pioneering Fat Boys Rapper and Music Producer, Dies at 52 At TheWrap

  • Wilfried Zaha: Taking a knee is degrading and we should just stand tall

    A number of footballers have suffered racist abuse online in recent weeks.

  • Czech PM asks EU's Michel to help ease German border controls for trucks

    Central European countries asked European Council President Charles Michel to help ease controls imposed by Germany on the Czech and Austrian borders to free up the flow of goods and industrial components, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday. Germany installed frontier checks on Sunday, drawing concerns about supply-chain disruptions. The restrictions along the normally open borders were prompted by alarm over outbreaks in the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region of strains of the coronavirus that spread faster and cause more illness.

  • Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides

    A rotation out of tech shares into cyclical stocks drove the Nasdaq lower but the Dow higher Wednesday. Big name tech stocks like Apple and Nvidia weighed on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, as did concerns over inflation. Summit Place Financial Advisors President Liz Miller says investors are adjusting their portfolios as they lighten up on tech. “I think the slight negative tilt we’re seeing is just that. There were a lot of gains last year, and investors are just digesting new information and the year-end result information to reposition for the rest of 2021.” The Nasdaq closed down more than a half percent, and the S&P 500 ended just below the break-even line. But the Dow added a little over a quarter percent. The blue-chip index got a lift from Verizon and Chevron. Shares of the telecom and oil giants rose after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it had taken major stakes in both companies. Wells Fargo shares jumped 5%. A report said the Fed accepted the bank’s proposal to overhaul its risk management and governance. The bank has been trying to recover from a sales scandal that emerged in 2016. Shopify shares slid more than 3%. The Canadian e-commerce giant that benefited from the online shopping surge last year hinted revenue growth would slow in 2021 as people return to stores.

  • Greta Thunberg's satirical tourism ad for Mars

    The video portrays Mars as an "untouched land."It ends with a message to the vast majority of people that will stay on Earth: "And for the 99% who will stay on Earth we'd better fix climate change."The release of the film is set to coincide with the planned touchdown of NASA's Mars rover Perseverance on Thursday (February 18).

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a lawmaker said. "But this is our hearing room."

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Cruz says he made ‘mistake’ by flying to Cancun as ex-president snubs Haley

    Follow the latest updates

  • Texas Democrat says 'it'd be fine' if Ted Cruz stayed in Cancun for family jaunt because 'he doesn't do anything for us'

    "He's given us one more reason to resign," the lawmaker said in a CNN interview. "As far as I'm concerned, it'd be fine if he remained in Cancun."

  • Man found frozen to death in his recliner in Texas as winter storm death toll rises

    Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says three people have died this week due to frigid temperatures