Vincent Patrick Mulhern, 73, found dead in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — A 73-year-old man who'd been missing since Friday was found dead in a vehicle Sunday afternoon, Fort Pierce police stated.

Vincent Patrick Mulhern was found dead about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in his white 2016 Chevrolet Trax in the area of Indian Hills Drive, Larry Croom, police spokesperson, said Monday.

Croom said there were no obvious signs of foul play, though the incident remains under investigation.

Vincent Patrick Mulhern

Police over the weekend asked for help in finding Mulhern, who last had been seen about 5 p.m. Friday at 12A Buoy, a restaurant on Fishermans Wharf just east of U.S. 1 and north of downtown Fort Pierce.

Mulhern was seen driving out of the parking lot.

“Mulhern was expected at a family member’s residence in Port St. Lucie but never arrived,” police stated in a social media post after he was missing. “Family members say it’s unusual for Mulhern to not return home or fail to answer his cell phone.”

No other information was immediately available Monday.

Those with information about Mulhern are asked to call 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS or police at 772-467-6800

