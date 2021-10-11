Vincent Ranieri of Euclid sentenced in assault, attempt to take control of woman's car

Oct. 11—A Euclid man was recently sentenced to between four and six years in prison stemming from an April incident in which Willoughby police say he attacked a woman giving him a ride and attempted to take control of the steering wheel.

Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene A. Lucci handed down the sentence to 30-year-old Vincent A. Ranieri after Ranieri pleaded guilty to second-degree felony robbery and misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal damaging or endangering.

According to Willoughby police, the incident occurred April 28 on Euclid Avenue near Beidler Road. Ranieri was walking along Euclid Avenue when he was picked up by a passerby in her car. He asked to be driven up the street.

In the car, Ranieri attempted to take the vehicle from the woman. According to an affidavit of fact filed in the case, he punched the woman multiple times and attempted to take control of the steering wheel.

The car veered into a curb and Ranieri wrestled the woman outside the car and punched her again, according to police. Two men came from across the street to help the woman, holding down Ranieri until police arrived. The victim declined treatment, according to police.

Ranieri was indicted in May on two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping, second-degree felony robbery, two counts of misdemeanor assault, and one count of misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering. He entered a plea of not guilty and in the alternative not guilty by reason of insanity.

He was found competent to stand trial in June following an evaluation by a Lake County court psychologist. He withdrew his not guilty by reason of insanity plea in early August, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to the robbery, assault and criminal endangering or damaging charges in September.

Ranieri has 150 days of jail credit, according to court records. He will have three years of post-release control following his prison sentence.