This Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait was accidentally discovered on the back of his painting

A Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait likely never seen before was discovered at an art gallery in Scotland – accidentally – through an X-ray machine.

The remarkable piece was discovered at the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh in preparation for an exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy. Art conservators were examining Van Gogh's 1885 piece "Head of a Peasant Woman," and when an X-ray machine was used on it, the portrait was revealed on the back of the painting.

"Moments like this are incredibly rare. We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world. What an incredible gift for Scotland," Frances Fowle, senior curator of French art at the gallery, said in a statement.

X-ray image of Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait.

Upon examination, it was found the self-portrait on the back of the canvas was painted on, covered by layers of glue and cardboard. The gallery said in an effort to save money, Van Gogh would reuse his canvases by working on the reverse side.

Experts believe the portrait, later in date than "Head of a Peasant Woman," came at a pivotal time in Van Gogh's career, when he moved to Paris and was exposed to French impressionists.

"The experience had a profound effect and was a major influence on why he adopted a more colourful (sic) and expressive style of painting – one that is so much admired today," NGS said.

The portrait, which shows, "a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat with a neckerchief loosely tied at the throat" fixed "with an intense stare," also visibly shows Van Gogh's left ear, which he infamously cut off in 1888 after getting into a dispute with Paul Gauguin, an artist he was working for at the time, according to the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Senior Conservator Lesley Stevenson views Head of a Peasant Woman alongside an x ray image of the hidden Van Gogh self portrait.

Back of Head of a Peasant Woman detail on June 19, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

"Head of a Peasant Woman," which is of a local woman in the town of Nuenen in the Netherlands, was given to the gallery in 1960. It is believed when it was placed at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam 1905, the canvas was stuck to a piece of cardboard before it was framed, hiding the portrait from the naked eye.

Gallery experts say it could be possible to uncover the self-portrait, but it will require "delicate conservation work," to remove it without harming "Head of a Peasant Woman." Conservators are currently working on the process.

Until then, the two-in-one painting will be available for viewing at the "A Taste for Impressionism" exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy from July 30 to November 13. There, the self-portrait will be available to viewers using a specially crafted lightbox at the center of the display.

Not including the newly discovered one, there are 35 known self-portraits of Van Gogh, according to The New York Times.

