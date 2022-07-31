Vinci Said to Near Deal for Stake in Mexico Airport Operator OMA

(Bloomberg) -- Vinci SA is nearing a deal to acquire Fintech Advisory Inc.’s 30% stake in Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB for about $815 million, including some debt, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The companies may announce a transaction for shares in OMA, as the company is known, as soon as Monday, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. While talks are advanced, they could still be delayed or fall apart.

The transaction is for shares held by billionaire David Martinez’s Fintech Advisory Inc. in two separate investment vehicles, SETA and Aerodrome. The purchase price for SETA’s holding is about $578.7 million, while the Aerodrome stake would fetch about $236.7 million, including some debt, the person said. Some of SETA shares carry certain special rights.

Martinez, a billionaire and native of Mexico, is the founder of Fintech, an investment firm with offices in New York and London.

Representatives for OMA and Vinci didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

OMA operates 13 international airports in Mexico, including the hub in Monterrey, the country’s second-largest business and industrial city.

