Vinco Ventures Sells Subsidiary SRM Entertainment

Bethlehem, PA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq:BBIG), a mergers and acquisitions growth company, today announced the successful closing of the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, SRM Entertainment Ltd. (“SRM”), to Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq:JUPW), a leading developer of skin care and wellness products.



Under the terms of the agreement, Vinco Ventures received 200,000 shares of Jupiter Wellness’ restricted common stock for 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of SRM. The sale included the transfer of all current SRM employees, the SRM Hong Kong Office and all financial obligations of SRM. The transaction closed on November 30, 2020.

SRM Entertainment’s main operation focused on the sale of products to theme parks and entertainment companies worldwide. “We are satisfied with the completion of this transaction,” said Brian McFadden, Chief Strategy Officer of Vinco Ventures. “This divesture is a true win-win for Vinco and Jupiter Wellness as it allows the Company to increase its capital position while reducing operating expenses and eliminating debt obligations. We feel confident that Jupiter Wellness will benefit from the acquisition as they pursue a new business with the SRM clients,” McFadden continued.

“This is the first of several planned divestures for Vinco as we reposition our holdings for 2021. Through these planned divestures, we will maximize our cash and asset positions while significantly reducing overall expenses. This transaction supports our overall mission statement of “Buy. Innovate. Grow.” as we launch into the new year,” McFadden concluded. “Be BIG.”

About Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is a mergers and acquisition company focused on digital commerce and consumer brands. Vinco’s B.I.G. (Buy. Innovate. Grow.) strategy will seek out acquisition opportunities that are poised for scale and grow said acquisitions through targeted traffic and content campaigns. For more information, please view our investor presentation or visit Investors.vincoventures.com .

