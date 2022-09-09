VINCUE TO DEBUT IMMERSIVE VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE

The Sharpest Minds in Auto to Enjoy Futuristic Experience Showcasing VINCUE’s Innovative End-to-End Solution

DealerCue Automotive Corp., the maker of VINCUE, the unified inventory lifecycle solutions for dealers, today announced it will introduce an immersive virtual reality experience at ASOTU CON. The conference, which runs from September 11-13 in Philadelphia, brings some of the sharpest minds in the auto industry together to collaborate on everything from operations, marketing, technology, leadership, culture, and sales.

“VINCUE is a firm believer in the power of innovation, and this is just another way we’re taking our solution to the next level,” Danny Zaslavsky, Managing Partner, VINCUE and Dealer Principal, Country Hill Motors said. “What we’ve worked to create is a viewer's ability to experience the impact VINCUE has for our dealers across the country. You start by visiting VINCUE team headquarters in Kansas City, and then are taken to my dealership to see our solutions in action - then actually get to go into the software.”

By harnessing the power of virtual reality, VINCUE is able to show you the platform hard at work in an environment where it has been implemented and is actively increasing turn and driving profit. Viewers will see exactly how the end-to-end solution provides dealers with the comprehensive data they need to make intelligent, data-driven business decisions.

“VINCUE was created by dealers for dealers, and remains obsessed with finding ways to help dealers maximize profits and their team’s potential,” Zaslavsky continued. “We’re unlike any other solution on the market today in that we’re able to regularly test new capabilities at my dealership before we roll them out to the rest of our customer base. This enables us to ensure that what we’ve created is top-notch and worth the investment before we even extend the capability.”

Dealerships who have put their trust in VINCUE to modernize their operations see real-world results, including:

$1,800 average lift per vehicle acquired from private parties

1.4x faster turn on inventory

30% increase in user website traffic

$540K annual savings in advertising costs

$84K annual reduction in software costs

$2M additional gross per year per 100 cars acquired from private parties

After ASOTU CON, VINCUE plans to share its virtual reality experience at a number of other scheduled conferences, before eventually making it widely available to the public. Anyone interested in the virtual reality demo before then should contact VINCUE through its website.

About VINCUE

VINCUE is working to transform the retail automotive software industry by providing dealers with new, innovative end-to-end inventory lifecycle management and market pricing solutions giving dealers access to real-time data and tools in a single system to stock smarter, increase turn, compete effectively, and above all else - maximize profits.

