Is Vinda International Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3331) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Vinda International Holdings Limited (HKG:3331), with a market cap of HK$15b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into 3331 here.

How much cash does 3331 generate through its operations?

3331’s debt levels surged from HK$5.0b to HK$5.8b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, 3331 currently has HK$491m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. On top of this, 3331 has generated cash from operations of HK$394m over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 6.8%, indicating that 3331’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 3331’s case, it is able to generate 0.068x cash from its debt capital.

Can 3331 pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at 3331’s HK$6.0b in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$6.2b, with a current ratio of 1.03x. For Household Products companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does 3331 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 65% of equity, 3331 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 3331’s case, the ratio of 5.53x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving 3331 ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although 3331’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 3331 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Vinda International Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

