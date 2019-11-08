Vinda International Holdings Limited's (HKG:3331) Earnings Dropped -6.4%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

When Vinda International Holdings Limited (SEHK:3331) released its most recent earnings update (30 June 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Vinda International Holdings has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see 3331 has performed.

Despite a decline, did 3331 underperform the long-term trend and the industry?

3331's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of HK$672m has declined by -6.4% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 6.9%, indicating the rate at which 3331 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's going on with margins and if the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Vinda International Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.6% is below the HK Household Products industry of 8.5%, indicating Vinda International Holdings's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Vinda International Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 7.9% to 7.8%.

What does this mean?

Though Vinda International Holdings's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I recommend you continue to research Vinda International Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

