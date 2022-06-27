Vindicated in 1986 child rape in Jacksonville, Edward Taylor is now charged with attempted murder

Just over a month ago, the judicial system vindicated Edward Clayton Taylor of his wrongful conviction in the 1986 rape of a 4-year-old Jacksonville girl. At 57, he was officially free of a heinous past.

Today he is back behind bars on a charge of attempted murder in a Friday night shooting on the city's Eastside, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Taylor, who had been released on parole for three years after the victim came forward saying he was the wrong man, didn't have his case formally vacated until Judge London Kite's ruling on May 20.

The circumstances of his new arrest have been limited, but jail records show he is in custody in lieu of $1.1 million bail. The Sheriff's Office said officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to a report of someone shot in the 800 block of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. There they found a man wounded by gunfire. No other details were released, but The Times-Union has requested the arrest report.

The State Attorney's Office advised it is preparing a statement on the new developments.

Innocence Project of Florida Executive Director Seth Miller, whose criminal justice reform group presented strong evidence that someone else sexually assaulted the then-4-year-old girl, had no comment on the weekend arrest.

"After the completion of the postconviction proceedings, the Innocence Project of Florida no longer represents Mr. Taylor," Miller said. "We do not have comment on what is now a new, pending legal proceeding."

Tears stream down his cheek as Edward Taylor looks at his mother in the courtroom gallery after his criminal record is cleared on false rape charges on May 20 in the Duval County Courthouse. Friday he landed back in jail on a new attempted murder charge.

The original crime

In 1986 the girl told her mother she was sore and she tested positive for a venereal disease.

She told investigators it was her neighbor friend's "daddy" who did it but never used Taylor's name, the motion for dismissal said.

Taylor was the friend's father, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 13, 1986, police learned that at least two men lived next to the girl's home. But police failed to confirm who actually lived there, the motion said.

The detective showed the girl a spread of photos that included images of Taylor and his brother Michael, who lived in the home. That photo spread did not include a third brother identified as Ithemas, who it was later determined also lived next door, the motion said. The girl identified Edward as the "daddy," and he was arrested.

The young child was even called into court where she again identified Taylor as the man who touched her. Taylor testified he could never do something like this and also said he did not have any symptoms of venereal disease when tested in jail.

Found guilty, Taylor was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

New revelations in Taylor's case

But as The Innocence Project began investigating Taylor's case in 2016, victim Stephanie McIntyre Love recanted her testimony at his 2018 parole hearing. She said she misidentified him but was positive that her attacker was someone in his family, according to a 2016 interview.

During a second interview with The Innocence Project, she also stated she now believed that Ithmas Taylor assaulted her and signed an affidavit confirming that.

Further investigation revealed that Ithemas, a half-brother with the last name Anderson, slept in a bunk bed at the house. He was subsequently arrested for molesting four other girls younger than 12 in Brunswick, Ga., and had a venereal disease in 1986, the motion said.

The motion also pointed out it was apparent that Love did not understand the relationships of the people living in her friend's home.

Tears streaming down his face, Edward Taylor and Stephanie Love embrace at Friday's court proceeding vacating his 1987 rape conviction as his mother and family stand behind him. Love was a 4-year-old sexual assault victim who had mistakenly identified Taylor in the case.

In 2019, after 32 years in prison, Taylor was paroled but remained a registered sexual offender on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement online list.

Ultimately, the State Attorney's Office's review concluded "it is likely Ithemas Anderson, and not Edward Taylor, who assaulted Love." So it did not oppose the motion to overturn Taylor’s sentence and conviction.

During a May court hearing, Love asked for "Taylor's "complete exoneration," adding she strongly believed Anderson assaulted her. She did not discount the work that investigators did in 1986 but said she was a small child and Edward and Ithemas "looked extraordinarily similar to me."

After Love gave her tearful testimony, the judge accepted the motion and also lifted the sexual offender status.

"I just want to relax, I want to breathe as a free man," Taylor said. "I am breathing free air now, if that makes sense. I want to spend time with my family and I want to travel, do some things I was not able to do because of the stipulations."

