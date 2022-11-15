'Vindication': Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., returns to the Capitol in Washington, on the morning after Election Day Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
16
MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was eating Peking duck at a Chinese restaurant with family and friends on Manhattan’s West side Saturday evening when an aide called with urgent news: Democrats would win Nevada’s Senate seat and keep their majority.

The restaurant erupted in cheers as the news flashed across a television screen, and a group celebrating a birthday sent him a slice of cake.

But Schumer didn’t stay to celebrate. He was soon rushing back across town for an impromptu, late-night news conference in the lobby of a building near his office.

“I will once again be majority leader,” he declared to the cameras, almost giddily.

The 2022 election was “a victory and a vindication for Democrats,” he said.

It was vindication for the often-underestimated Schumer, in particular, who has racked up a series of unexpected legislative victories this year as he has navigated Democrats’ slim 50-50 majority. But the midterm elections held the biggest surprise of all, with his party successfully defending seats despite historical trends and low approval ratings for President Joe Biden. The result: another two years of narrow Senate control.

Even a narrow majority has huge consequences for Biden and his party, as the Senate confirms executive branch nominees and judges, including for the Supreme Court if there are any vacancies in the next two years. Democrats will be able to decide what bills to put on the Senate floor as Republicans — who will possibly control the House — beat up on the president politically ahead of the 2024 election.

“Listen, I was on top of every one of these campaigns,” Schumer said in an interview in his Capitol office on Monday, a fire roaring behind him and his elation still evident. He said he believes Democrats won because they had better candidates and because of their legislative achievements — allowing the government to negotiate some prescription drug costs, investments to fight climate change and a bipartisan effort to tighten who can own guns, among other measures that passed over the summer.

“This was always my plan,” Schumer said. “Get things done, and focus on those things, and don’t get diverted.”

Lastly, he said, voters rejected anti-democratic efforts by Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the last election.

“We were on the precipice of autocracy gnawing away at our democracy,” said Schumer, who noted that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection brought new attention to the attack over the summer, with multiple hearings and images of Trump’s supporters beating up police getting heavy airtime. “American voters said, I don’t like this. I’m going to reject it. And the American people saved us.”

In his own election postmortem on Monday, Republican leader Mitch McConnell saw it differently, describing the Democrats’ narrow win in the Senate and still-uncalled House control as confirmation of a “closely divided nation.” Making the case directly to voters in Georgia, who will decide a December runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, McConnell asserted that Democratic policy failures led to high inflation.

If Warnock wins, the Democrats will have a 51-49 majority. And Schumer will have protected every single one of his incumbents in the election — a stunning feat.

First elected to the House in 1980 and then the Senate in 1998, Schumer has long been known for his political acumen — he was in charge of Democrats’ winning Senate efforts in 2006 and 2008 — and as a master communicator. But to his colleagues, the midterm election results are confirmation of his skills as a legislative leader as well. While he has been criticized by Republicans and some progressive groups for giving up some items on Democrats’ wish list, the party had accomplishments to point to in the election, and lawmakers say that gave them new momentum over the summer.

“It’s the year of Chuck Schumer,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who spearheaded bipartisan negotiations on gun legislation. The election wins were “set up by a bunch of victories that ended up motivating both swing and base voters,” Murphy said, particularly the sweeping health, climate and economic package that Democrats passed after Schumer negotiated one-on-one with moderate Democrat Joe Manchi n of West Virginia, who had singlehandedly killed an earlier version of the legislation.

Murphy said Schumer’s style is “totally unique, and it’s very well suited to a 50-50 Senate,” in that he knows when to micromanage and when to ease off. Murphy said he talked to Schumer several times a day while he was negotiating the gun bill, but he still let Murphy take the lead.

Schumer brags about his communication skills, noting he has every single Democratic senator on speed dial in his famous flip phone. And he knows many of their numbers by heart, he said.

“Every member calls me,” he said. “They don’t go through staff. They can talk to me directly, no email.”

Brian Fallon, a former Schumer aide who is now the executive director of Demand Justice, a liberal advocacy group that supports expanding the court, said Schumer has “come into his own in the last two years” in terms of legislative maneuvering. At no moment was that more evident than this summer, Fallon said, when Schumer unexpectedly announced the deal with Manchin on the sweeping package of bills and took angry Republicans by surprise.

“He’s had his own sort of Harry Reid moment the last several months,” said Fallon, referring to the late Nevada senator and majority leader who was known as one of the Senate’s toughest dealmakers before passing the torch to Schumer. Reid died last year.

The next two years won’t be easy, even if Warnock does win and give Democrats a crucial extra seat. Several Democratic incumbents are up for reelection in 2024, and Republicans still have a good chance of winning the House majority, making negotiations tougher for Schumer.

“So where do we go from here?” Schumer asked. The Democratic leader said he intends to sit down with McConnell and try to find places to agree, even though the two men have traditionally had a frosty relationship.

“I’m going to make a real effort to do as much as we can,” Schumer said, echoing what he’s said since he took the top job two years ago. “We’ve got to focus on getting things done. That means we’re going to have to compromise.”

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer: Democrats 'had great candidates'

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Democrats held their Senate majority because the party had great candidates that talked about issues. He also said Democrats are willing to work with Republicans to get things done. (Nov. 14)

  • Kellyanne Conway Claims GOP Didn’t ‘Scare the Voters’ During Midterms

    Fox NewsFormer Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried to salvage some positive takeaways from the GOP’s lackluster showing in the midterm elections, claiming on Fox News that Republicans did not “lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments” to voters.As part of a segment on The Ingraham Angle that saw Conway and Laura Ingraham differ on the effectiveness of congressional Republicans’ agenda as drawn up by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the summer, Conway

  • Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House

    Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning. Trump had hoped to use the GOP's expected gains in last week's elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party's nomination by locking in early support to keep potential challengers at bay. Instead, he now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after disappointing results in which Democrats retained control of the Senate and House control remains too early to call.

  • Cambodia’s prime minister, who met with Biden, has COVID and will leave G-20 summit

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital.

  • Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

    GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.

  • California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control

    Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans, who comprise the largest group in the district, a stronger voice on Capitol Hill.

  • Mitt Romney said Trump running for president in 2024 is 'like the aging pitcher who keeps losing games'

    "And I know there's some fans that love him, but it's time for him to get off the mound, because we have a real strong bench," Romney said.

  • Incoming House Republican: GOP shouldn’t launch probes in first six months

    Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Republicans should not launch divisive investigations for at least six months and should instead focus efforts on improving the lives of Americans who voted them into office. Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked Santos about a long list of probes being proposed by some in the GOP, from the origins…

  • Broward School Board members appointed by DeSantis fire superintendent a week before they leave

    In a shocking move, the Broward School Board voted 5-4 to fire Superintendent Vickie Cartwright late Monday night, with the five members appointed to the board by Gov. Ron DeSantis ousting her — four of whom will leave their posts in a week.

  • Judge says FBI agent can be deposed for allegedly working with Meta to bury Hunter Biden laptop story

    A district court judge ruled Monday that an FBI agent must be deposed under oath for his alleged involvement in coordinating with Meta in censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.

  • Democrats defy 'red wave' forecasts to keep Senate control, eye Georgia

    Democrats took a victory lap on Sunday after retaining control of the U.S. Senate, defying Republican hopes for a "red wave" in the midterm elections, and turned their attention to Georgia where a run-off contest could strengthen their hand in Congress. Democratic leaders portrayed the better-than-expected performance as vindication of their agenda and a rebuke of election denialism and extremist candidates on the right, even as Republicans edged towards control of the House of Representatives with a handful of key races yet to be called. "We were on the edge of autocracy and thank God the American people pulled us back in this election," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference on Sunday.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Compare Him to Galileo in New Filing

    The former president does think the earth revolved around something: himself

  • 'Young voters delivered for Democrats': How the youth vote blocked a 'red wave' in midterms

    A preliminary report estimates that 27% of voters between the ages 18 and 29 cast ballots in this year's midterm elections — the second-highest youth midterm turnout in decades.

  • 'We Have The Votes': The Senate Will Act This Week To Codify Same-Sex Marriage

    With the midterm elections over, Democrats have found enough Republicans ready to join them in advancing basic LGBTQ rights.

  • COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending

    mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX via APWhen employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails,

  • 21 Questions We Have After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is proof that great movies drive conversation. Case in point, the article you’re now reading is 21 questions we have about the movie, which may make it seem like we had huge problems with the movie. We did not.

  • Democrat Katie Hobbs Defeats Trump-Backed Kari Lake in Arizona Gubernatorial Race

    The secretary of state will turn Arizona's governor seat blue after triumphing over Lake, a 2020 election denier who's already casting doubt on the validity of the 2022 midterms

  • Election denier Lake loses governor's race in battleground Arizona

    (Reuters) -Kari Lake, one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in 2020, lost her bid to become the next governor of Arizona, Edison Research projected on Monday. The closely fought governor's race between Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs was one of the most significant in the general election because Arizona is a battleground state and will likely play a pivotal role in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

  • Donald Trump's docket: The latest on key cases and investigations centered on the ex-president and his businesses

    Donald Trump and his business are tangled in at least a dozen significant federal and local investigations and lawsuits. Here's the latest on all of them.

  • This 'super cute' shacket is on sale for $36 with Amazon's early Black Friday deals

    "They're even more beautiful in person," one shopper gushed.