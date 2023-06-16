'This is a vindictive report from a committee with big egos'

Boris Johnson “deliberately misled MPs over partygate”, the Privileges Committee’s partygate report has concluded.

Mr Johnson labelled the report a “charade” and claimed that it was “intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

Other hot topics of discussion among Telegraph readers this week included Donald Trump’s visit to court over federal criminal charges and the aftermath of Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest.

Read on to see the best contributions in the comments section and via the Front Page newsletter.

Partygate report published

The Commons Privileges Committee published its long-awaited report into Boris Johnson’s conduct over partygate on Thursday, which stated that they would have recommended a suspension of 90 days from the House of Commons if he had not resigned as an MP.

Telegraph readers were divided on the topic, with some labelling the Partygate report a “witch hunt” whilst others were glad the former prime minister’s supposed lies have caught up with him.

Trump’s indictment

Donald Trump appeared in court in Miami on Tuesday for his historic indictment and pleaded not guilty to 37 charges relating to his handling of classified documents. Mr Trump’s indictment carries serious legal consequences, including the possibility of prison if convicted.

Many readers express their support for Donald Trump and point to the examples of Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton as a double standard applied to Democratic politicians. Others argue that after facing criminal charges by the federal government the 76-year-old former president is politically finished.

Sturgeon post-arrest chaos

Humza Yousaf was accused of giving preferential treatment to Nicola Sturgeon over his “weak” refusal to suspend her from the party after she was arrested by police investigating its finances.

Telegraph readers criticised Nicola Sturgeon’s time as leader of the SNP and welcome her downfall. Others questioned the future of the SNP and whether it will be able to move forward.

