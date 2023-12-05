Vine Ripe Tomatoes offering fresh tomatoes all year long

TechCrunch

As automakers and technology companies continue to build ever-more sophisticated digital platforms into cars and other vehicles, a startup that's built a system that makes it easy to connect that hardware to wireless networks around the world has picked up a major round of funding. Cubic Telecom, which provides a software-based networking solution for vehicles (and other devices) to connect to mobile networks in whichever country they happen to be, has picked up €473 million ($513 million at today's rates) from SoftBank Corp. The company is taking a 51% stake in the Dublin-based startup, valuing it at just over $1 billion (€927 million). This effectively makes Cubic Telecom a consolidated subsidiary of SoftBank.