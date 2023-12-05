Vine Ripe Tomatoes offering fresh tomatoes all year long
Even when the temperatures drop in the Valley, a Hanford farm makes sure families are able to enjoy fresh tomatoes year-round.
Even when the temperatures drop in the Valley, a Hanford farm makes sure families are able to enjoy fresh tomatoes year-round.
As automakers and technology companies continue to build ever-more sophisticated digital platforms into cars and other vehicles, a startup that's built a system that makes it easy to connect that hardware to wireless networks around the world has picked up a major round of funding. Cubic Telecom, which provides a software-based networking solution for vehicles (and other devices) to connect to mobile networks in whichever country they happen to be, has picked up €473 million ($513 million at today's rates) from SoftBank Corp. The company is taking a 51% stake in the Dublin-based startup, valuing it at just over $1 billion (€927 million). This effectively makes Cubic Telecom a consolidated subsidiary of SoftBank.
The biggest story from Monday night was another quarterback injury.
Tyler Boyd threw a bad interception on a trick play.
From claw clips to $500 hair tools, these were the beauty products we all Googled in 2023. The post These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches appeared first on In The Know.
Kelly Oubre is set to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Try this before you cut that extra strip of gift-wrapping paper.
As automakers shift to EVs, trim the fat on their lineups and cull slow-selling models, these are the vehicles we expect to die off soon.
Here’s what to know about jet ski financing and how to choose the best financing option for you.
If you hate giving up your second screen when you're working on the go, now you don't have to.
“This content may violate our content policy or terms of use”, ChatGPT responded to Engadget’s prompt to repeat the word “hello” forever.
After an appeals court reinstates a gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron, Trump’s lawyers move on Monday to appeal that decision to a higher court in New York.
Toyota Urban SUV Concept revealed as a preview of an electric car that will launch next year. It will be one of a few launching in Europe.
Meta will soon remove a feature that lets you chat with Facebook friends on Instagram and vice versa. Starting mid-December, the company will disconnect the cross-platform integration, which it added in 2020.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 4-10.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
Few would disagree that 2023 was, in the world of technology at least, dominated by artificial intelligence. The dictionaries have taken note in their "word of the year" lists, and notably all the AI-related words they highlight are, in fact, existing words that have been appropriated and regurgitated with new meanings. Cambridge's word is "hallucinate," which is of course the habit of generative AI models like ChatGPT to invent anything from dates to entire people rather than admit it doesn't know.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.