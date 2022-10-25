Vine Star Ann Gichuhi Shares Traumatic Details Of Domestic Abuse And Murder Of Friend By Her Ex-Boyfriend J. Wright

Ann Gichuhi, is a singer known for her beautiful voice but also as a former viral sensation on the TikTok predecessor, Vine, under the moniker TheOfficialAnn. The former social media star has now gone viral once again, but not for her music.

For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the 23-year-old took to TikTok to open up to her followers about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of producer Justin L. Wright, better known as J. Wright. The clip, which has garnered a little over 68,000 views on TikTok and 6 million on Twitter, chronicles Gichuhi’s life with Wright including her becoming pregnant with their child, his violent behavior throughout their relationship, him leaving her for her best friend, and then him ultimately being arrested and charged for the murder of her friend.

Gichuhi described her pregnancy as “picture perfect” and noted that everything seemed as such when she welcomed her daughter, Jayla, in March 2019. But after an undisclosed amount of time, the relationship became violent. She shared several pictures of herself bruised and injured, as well as a picture of a broken iPhone, while she tells viewers about the abuse.

“My fairytale turned into a nightmare,” she wrote.

Later, she showed a video of herself in a neck brace, explaining that things in her life reached a low point as the abuse intensified.

Gichuhi then told viewers that she decided to take her daughter Jayla and leave the relationship. Fast forward to the Christmas following their separation, and the former couple agreed to “meet so that he could see” their daughter. The meet-up quickly turned violent.

“He ended up beating me and taking her,” she shared.

Gichuhi says that Wright took Jayla and she had “no idea where she was.”

“I didn’t see her for months and I filed for custody so I could get my baby back,” she added.

While working diligently to get her daughter back, Ann tells viewers that she decided to get back into music and work on herself. While at the studio, she meets a new friend, whom she becomes close with. She does not name the friend, but we later learn that it’s 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs.

Story continues

Gichuhi recalls her and Bibbs’ close relationship, sharing that the two were living together for a while. Bibbs met Jayla and Wright after the latter permitted her to do the young girl’s hair for her birthday party. Soon afterwards, Bibbs and Wright started dating.

The “Let Go” singer had a “mental break” after learning of their relationship, and shares pictures she received of Bibbs and Jayla together, as well as Instagram posts of the 20-year-old and Wright boo’d up.

If matters could not get any worse, Gichuhi alleges that her former friend became an accomplice in her abuse. She described an incident in which Wright was holding her captive in his apartment with Bibbs’ help.

“At this point, they’re dating and he’s holding me in his apartment with her help,” she tells viewers. “He’s pistol whipping me, he’s drugging me, he hacked my Instagram, he was pretending to be me, selling the page.”

Wright didn’t stop there. Gichuhi alleges that the producer “strangled me to the point where he permanently damaged my vocal cords, to the point where I still can’t sing the same.”

Wright choked Gichuhi so hard, she claims that she urinated on herself. She also claims that while holding her at gunpoint, the producer forced her to drink her own urine. Gichuhi makes a point of noting that R. Kelly was Wright’s mentor when he was growing up.

Tragedy struck on May 8, 2021, when police responded to a disturbance at a home in Davenport, Iowa and found Bibbs shot to death. Wright was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $500,000.

“Weeks later, he ends up killing her on Mother’s Day, in the same house where my daughter was,” Gichuhi says towards the end of her video.

Gichuhi alleges that Jayla was in the house during the murder, and it still haunts her to this day.

“My daughter still has nightmares about this day and speaks about it,” she says.

Though Wright still remains incarcerated, Gichuhi says she had to fight Wright’s parents for custody of Jayla. Thankfully, she was awarded custody and Gichuhi says the mother-daughter duo is getting by “day by day.”

As for the Bibbs family, following the murder of Wilanna, they shared details regarding the relationship as well as a few choice words for Wright.

“They were dating and Justin manipulated and controlled her,” a family member told The Neighborhood Talk. “She was trying to leave. His mother bought her a ticket to come back to her son.”

The family member also left a comment for Wright on Instagram, “You took her to Iowa and killed her on Mother’s Day, you threatened to kill my daughter also a few ago in ATL. You brainwashed & manipulated my cousin and tried to turn her against us. I hate she loved you, I hate she ever met you.”