On The Vine: We talkin’ about reparations

You know when something simply makes sense to you to the point that it’s laughable — even baffling — that folks are still debating it?

I’m sure you do. There are too many things out there today that fall under that umbrella. Among the things under that umbrella, for me, are reparations.

Last weekend, The Urban League of Greater Kansas City held its annual summit at which the argument for reparations — policies intended to close the wealth gap and other disparities that were created by centuries of anti-Black racism, including slavery, Jim Crow laws and redlining — was raised, again.

It’s progress for sure that over the summer 11 mayors across the U.S., including Quinton Lucas, pledged to develop plans to pay reparations for slavery to a small group of Black residents in their cities.

But I have a hard time understanding why it hadn’t happened already, and why some of us are still debating the validity of it. I’ll play along and say that I get that to some, slavery and civil rights was so long ago. I know we should be “over it,” moved on, focused on pulling our communities up ourselves (that’s the most laughable).

Slavery and Jim Crow — and the systematic racist policies that came with it — continue to impact generations of Black Americans.

It’s been 156 years since the end of slavery; 53 years since the “end” of the civil rights movement. Slavery in America was legal 246 years.

Now I hate comparing tragedies, but people seem to have a clearer idea of the impact of WWII and the Holocaust. Probably because there we were the good guys.

But after WWII Germany committed to paying “moral and material indemnity” for the “unspeakable crimes … committed in the name of the German people.” The government signed a set of reparations agreements with Israel and an umbrella group of advocates known as the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, or Claims Conference.

As Quartz reported last year in an article laying out a blueprint for the U.S. to follow, “Germany says it has distributed over €77.8 billion ($91.9 billion).“

Around the block

The defendant, Eric DeValkenaere, listens to testimony. The trial of DeValkenaere, a Kansas City police detective, entered a second day Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Jackson County Circuit Court. DeValkenaere faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting of Cameron Lamb.

Kansas City detective will be first to stand trial for on-duty shooting of Black man

All eyes, at least here, have been on the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, where police detective Eric DeValkenaere stood trial for the shooting of a Black man, Cameron Lamb, who was backing his pickup truck.

It’s the first time in Kansas City, a white police officer will face a criminal trial in the shooting death of a Black man.

The Star’s Glenn Rice has been reporting from the courthouse:

DeValkenaere faces charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting of Lamb in the 4100 block of College Ave.

Criminologists and social activists say that prosecutors are often hesitant to bring criminal charges against an officer because securing a conviction is difficult.

Since 2005, there have been 149 non-federal sworn law enforcement officers who have been arrested from on-duty killings in the United States. Of that number, only 48 have been convicted of a crime that was the result of an officer-involved shooting, according to Philip Matthew Stinson, a criminal justice professor at Bowling Green State University.

DeValkenaere said that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at Schwalm. Police investigating the shooting found Lamb inside the vehicle with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. On the ground near his left hand was a handgun, according to police.

Schwalm later told the grand jury that he did not see Lamb with a weapon, prosecutors have said.

Beyond the block

The city of Flint, Mich., began using the Flint River as its water supply in April 2014 to save money, but it failed to add chemicals to prevent pipe corrosion, causing lead to leach into the water system.

‘We’ve made history’: Flint water crisis victims to receive $626m settlement

The Guardian reported:

A federal judge has approved a $626m settlement for victims of the lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan, in a case brought by tens of thousands of residents affected by the contaminated water.

Announcing the settlement on Tuesday, district judge Judith Levy called it a “remarkable achievement” that “sets forth a comprehensive compensation program and timeline that is consistent for every qualifying participant”.

Most of the money will come from the state of Michigan, which was accused of repeatedly overlooking the risks of using the Flint River without properly treating the water.

“This is a historic and momentous day for the residents of Flint, who will finally begin to see justice served,” said Ted Leopold, one of the lead attorneys in the litigation.

Don’t miss this...

