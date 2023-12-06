Vineland accidents kill drivers, ages 19 and 22

VINELAND - A 19-year-old driver was killed when his car ran off Route 55 here on Saturday afternoon.

Jorge Soriano-Castelan of Bridgeton was traveling southbound when he hit a tree off the highway around 2:25 p.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

The Dec. 2 accident, which remains under investigation, was the second deadly crash in Vineland in less than two weeks.

Philadelphia woman hit on Kresson Road Bicyclist who died in Cherry Hill collision had passion 'to make things better for others'

A Vineland woman, 22-year-old Maria Vazquez, died in a single-vehicle accident around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, city police said.

Her car hit trees and overturned off South Orchard Road near West Walnut Road.

A 38-year-old passenger, who had to be removed from the wreckage, was flown to an area hospital in critical condition.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Crashes take lives on Route 55 and South Orchard Road in Vineland