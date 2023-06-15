Vineland High School senior charged with killing man behind Millville grade school

An 18-year-old Vineland High School senior killed a man whose body was found in a car behind a Millville grade school on June 12, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office disclosed on Thursday.

Emmanuel B. Doivilus, of the 700 block of Garden Road, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Millville Police Department, and a United States Marshals Task Force.

The victim was identified as Mark Hoffman, 20, of Newcombtown Road. Officers found his body in a car behind Rieck Avenue Elementary School around 5 a.m. Monday. He had been shot.

According to the statement, besides murder, Doivilus is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon; second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose; second-degree aggravated assault; and third-degree possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Officials have not said what led them to Doivilus as a suspect or why he allegedly killed Hoffman.

The filing of charges is not proof of guilt but the start of the criminal justice process that may lead to a trial.

The Prosecutor’s Office will seek to have Doivilus detained pending trial.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Millville Detective Emilio Santiago at (856) 825-7010 or county Detective J. Riley at (856) 982-6256. Information also may be shared anonymously at the CCPO.TIPS online.

