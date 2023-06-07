Vineland man charged over motorcycle crash that killed passenger

MAYS LANDING – A Vineland man faces a criminal charge in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident.

Joseph J. Melini, 50, allegedly was under the influence of alcohol when his motorcycle crashed in Atlantic City on Oct. 30, 2021, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 36-year-old Naisha Peterson of Mays Landing, died in the accident on the 300 block of Delaware Avenue.

More: Victims from Atco, Bridgeton Two drivers die in accident days apart in Winslow

Melini was charged with vehicular homicide.

The charge is only an allegation. Melini has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior editor with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Joseph J. Melini accused of being under the influence at time of crash